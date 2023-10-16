Sheriff’s Office Weekend Report: Two thefts reported; One drunk driver caught

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Weekend report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Miracle Manzanares, 20, Riverton, underage concumption

Jerrad Menzies, 43, Riverton, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain insurance, registration violation, no valid drivers license.

Robert Stingley, 53, Riverton, driving while under the influence

October 13

9:18 a.m. Union Pass Road – A driver reported losing a chainsaw along the road after his truck’s tailgate popped open.

1:09 p.m. Midway Lane, Riverton – A woman called sayin she could no longer take care of some animals she had been caring for who was incarcerated.

5:12 p.m. Industrial Park Road, Lander – Some game meat was thrown out on the road. Wyoming Game and Fish was notified.

October 14

2:36 a.m. Milepost 100 Highway 789 – A one vehicle rollover was reported. The Highway Patrol and BIA Police responded.

October 15

8:10 a.m. Highway 26, Crowheart – Corral panels and a wood burning stove stolen from a house.

12:36 p.m. Riverton area – A woman reported receiving threatening message over Facebook. The incident is under investigation.

3:47 p.m. Sweetwatr Blvd., Jeffrey City – A building was broken into and contents gone through and scattered about, the electric at the power pole was turned off. The incident is under investigation.

7:10 p.m. Deer Haven Dr., Dubois – A caller reported their neighbor’s porch was on fire.

There were two coroner calls over the weekend, one on Friday and one on Saturday.