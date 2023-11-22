Sheriff’s Blotter: Bronze Stolen from Foundry, Suspect Caught Trying to Sell it

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Blotter

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Anthony R. Buffalomeat, 25, Riverton, Arrested for Larceny and on a Failed to Appear warrant

David C. Kelly, 48, Cody, Arrested on a warrant from Fremont County for revocation of probation and contempt of court.

Billy J. Washburn, 43, Lander, Arrested for possession of stolen property, theft-taking and property destruction

November 20

10:08 a.m. East Monroe Ave., Riverton – a theft that was caught on surveillance video. The incident is under investigation.

10:16 a.m. Wagon Hammer Lane, Lander – A report was received that a man took two of the reporting party’s horses “to check and see if he likes them,” but called back and said he had gotten rid of the horses. The incident is under investigation.

11:19 a.m. 700 North 1st Street, Dubois – The School Resource Office reported a threatening incident is under investigation.

3:23 p.m. South Federal Blvd, Riverton – Bronze that was stolen from Eagle Bronze in Lander was recovered at Federal Auto Recycling.

November 21

1:34 p.m. 15 North Ford Road, Fort Washakie – The Wind River Intertribal Council reported an individual was attempting to get title to a vehicle owned by the WRTC.

2:18 p.m. Homec Road, Lander – A report was received of an individual attempting to erect a fence on property that did not belong to him.

November 22

6:56 a.m. Indiana Ave, Hudson – A report of gunshots in the area turned out to be goose hunters.