Sheriff: Armed Robbery Under Investigation; Car Arson in Paradise Valley; Fireworks Spooked Horses

The Fremont County Sheriff’s report from Monday

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

Arress:

Layha Spoonhunter, 33, Ethete, arrested on two failed to appear warrants.

October 16

9:27 a.m. East Monroe Ave., Rendezvous Ponds – An armed robbery was reported and is under active investigation. No further details released.

3:23 p.m. Dubois area – A report was received of a wrecked mower was into the Wind River.

6:26 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Walmart – A theft ticket was made per a deputy’s request.

6:39 a.m. Paradise Valley Road, Riverton – Someone had lit a car on fire. The Fremont County Fire Protection District responded.

7:01p.m. Riverton area – A caller said she believed her landlord has spray painted her dog’s face.

7:48 p.m. Gardens North, Riverton – A theft from a building was reported with numerous items stolen

8:35 p.m. Buckhorn Flats Road, Riverton – A neighbor was lighting off fireworks and spooking their horses who tried to jump a fence.