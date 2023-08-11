Long-time Riverton resident, Sharon Ruth Bryant, 76, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A Celebration of life will follow internment at the Reach Foundation, 622 North 8th Steet West Riverton, WY.

Sharon was the daughter of Charles and Ruth Bryant, and mother of Berry and Ryan.

A 1965 graduate of Riverton High School, Sharon attended the University of Wyoming, graduating with honors in 1969, having earned a BS in Animal Husbandry. Sharon especially enjoyed travel and competitive opportunities which Livestock and Meats Judging teams provided.

Central Wyoming College reached out for her to teach Ag classes in 1970, initiating an Agriculture Program, as well as complimenting a fledgling College Rodeo Team.

Life events led to a variety of employment opportunities and life experiences in Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, before returning to Riverton to raise her children.

Sharon actively supported school and youth activities her kids participated in, as well as advocacy work in Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault programs, and grief support groups. At the same time, she enjoyed a variety of creative pursuits and holistic exploratory learning.

After 30+ years of employment with Fremont County Government, Sharon retired to parental caregiving, various home maintenance and improvement projects, as well as health enhancing activities for humans and cats.

Survivors include son, Ryan Bryant, of Salt Lake City, UT; sister, Peggy (Mark) Prine of Billings, MT; and nephew, Stan Morris and family of Billings, MT; as well as several special friends – “Friends! Where would we be without them?”

Sharon was predeceased by her parents and daughter, Berry.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Paws for Life in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com