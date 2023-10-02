April 26th, 1954 – September 26, 2023

Sharon Fay Whiteman, 69 years of age.

She resided in Ethete, Wyoming and died on September 26, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming.

Viewing on Sunday October 1st, 2023 at Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander Wyoming from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm.

Sharon Whiteman was born on April 26th, 1954 in Roosevelt Utah to Donald E. Land and Edna Margaret Johnson-Land. She graduated from the University of Utah in 1972. She was once nominated for Indian Princess at the University of Utah.

She was a stock investor and worked in many areas including sales and worked for the Northern Arapaho tribes in many different areas.

She loved music, Mexican food, and being around family. She loved all her kids and cherished her grandchildren. She followed the Northern Arapaho traditions and peyote ceremonies.

Sharon is survived by Harlan Whiteman (son), Inez Whiteman (daughter), Blue Jay Whiteman (grandson), Kaiden Whiteman (grandson), Sierra Whiteman and Hailey Whiteman (granddaughters), Zendaya Guina Whiteman, and Abigal J. Whiemans (granddaughters), Dancing King Jr. Whiteman (grandson), Butterfly Whiteman (granddaughter), Sheyenne TwoBulls, Krystal Posey (daughter in-laws), Barbra Cutch (sister), Karen land, Mercedes Land NIkolova (sisters), Steve Land, Jimmy Land (brothers), Sherry Land, and Barbra Land, (sister in-laws), Hirsto Nikolova, Kelly Cutch (brother in-laws).

As well as many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins around the Rez and Globe.

She was preceded in death by Kenneth J. Whiteman (husband), Dancing King Whiteman (son), Kyle and Jaylynn Whiteman (grandchildren), Donald E. Land and Edna M. Johnson Land (parents) Danny Land, Troy Land (brothers), Donna Land, and Margaret Land (sisters).

