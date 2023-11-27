Feb 1, 1971 – Nov 19, 2023

Funeral services for Serena Kay Gardner, 52, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 25, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Bushyhead Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 24, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home with a wake to follow at the Gardner family home, 107 Sagebrush Dr. (Beaver Creek Housing.)

Ms. Gardner passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at her home in Riverton, Wyoming.

Serena was born on February 1, 1971, daughter of Margaret Ann Bushyhead Washington in Riverton, Wyoming. She was baptized into the Catholic faith. Serena spent most of her life living in Riverton where she graduated from Riverton High School in 1992.

Ms. Gardner worked for the Arapaho-Shoshone Fish and Game, Joint Tribal Finance, and spent 10 years working Human Resources at the Wind River Casino.

Her all-time joy was spending time with her grandkids and grand-dog, Nilla, her family being the most important thing in her life. She also treasured her time in her Native American traditions while spending time at sweats, peyote meetings, powwows and other traditional ceremonies. She found pleasure in the outdoors going walking and swimming, but also loved eating and socializing at her favorite restaurant, The Roasted Bean. Serena loved and cared deeply for her friends and family. She could go anywhere and find friends to stop and visit. Her smile was contagious and always found the positive in all aspects of her life.

Survivors include her son, Shawn Gardner; daughters, Aspen (Charley) Bell, Sonay Brown; grandchildren, Seona Enos, Cayden Lewis, Thomas Iron Eyes, Bristol Hiwalker, River Hiwalker, Dawson Gardner and Evelyn Lewis; brother, James Gardner; adopted parents, Zedora and Allen Enos; uncles, John Bushyhead Sr and Stanford Bushyhead; close friends who became sisters, Sherrie Hill, Celeste Spoonhunter, Diane Lonebear, Ann Abeyta, Cornessa Abeyta, April Goggles, Clina Longtimesleeping, Mona Morgan, Twinkle Shotgunn-Yazzie, and Laura Wallowingbull, families of Gardner, Whiteplume, Bushyhead, Goodman, Littleshield, C’Bearing, LoneBear, Spoonhunter, Washington, Dewey, Seminole, Addison, Birdhead and Jenkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Ann and Francis Washington, grandparents, James and Theresa (Goodman) Bushyhead, two brothers, Mitchell Stacy and Marcus Gardner, Sr., uncles, Mervin Bushyhead and Joseph Bushyhead

