Wednesday, September 6, 2023

September sporting events in Fremont County

The month of September is great because Fall sports are in full effect, the weather is getting nicer and there is plenty to go and see on a normal week as far as sports go around Fremont County and Hot Springs County. Below is a list of sporting events that can be viewed in person around the county throughout the month of September:

September 1-7
Friday, Sept. 1:
– Volleyball Tournament @ Wind River and Wyoming Indian High Schools (Day 1)
Wyoming Indian Chiefs football vs Guernsey-Sunrise (4 p.m)
Lander Valley Tigers football vs Green River (6 p.m.) – available to watch on WyoToday’s YouTube
Riverton Wolverines football vs Cody (7 p.m.) – available to watch on WyoToday’s YouTube
Saturday, Sept. 2:
– Volleyball Tournament @ Wind River and Wyoming Indian High Schools (Day 2)
Tuesday, Sept. 5:
Fort Washakie Lady Eagles VB vs Wind River JV (4:30 p.m)
Thursday, Sept. 7:
Riverton Lady Wolverines vs Lander Valley Lady Tigers volleyball (6 p.m.) – available to watch on WyoToday’s YouTube
Riverton‘s Berry Bryant XC Invite @ 1838 Rendevous Site (2 p.m.)
CWC Golf Invite (Day 1) @ Riverton Country Club

September 8-14
Friday, Sept. 8:
Lander Valley Lady Tigers Swim meet vs Green River @ Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center (4 p.m.)
Thermopolis Football vs Kemmerer (5 p.m.) – available to watch on WyoToday’s YouTube
Wyoming Indian Chiefs Football vs Riverside (6 p.m.) – Fremont County Game of the Week available on WyoToday’s YouTube
Lander Valley Tigers football vs Powell (6 p.m.) – available to watch on WyoToday’s YouTube
Fort Washakie Lady Eagles volleyball @ Dubois Lady Rams (4 p.m.)
– Recovery Softball Tournament @ Ethete (Day 1)
Saturday, Sept. 9:
Lander Valley Lady Tigers Swim meet vs Jackson @ Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center (11 a.m.)
– Recovery Softball Tournament @ Ethete (Day 2)
– High School Rodeo Season Opener @ Fremont County Fairgrounds (10 a.m.) (Day 1)
Dubois Lady Rams volleyball @ Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs (11 a.m.)
Sunday, Sept. 10:
– Recovery Softball Tournament @ Ethete (Day 3)
– High School Rodeo Season Opener @ Fremont County Fairgrounds (9 a.m.) (Day 2)
Tuesday, Sept. 12:
Fort Washakie Lady Eagles volleyball @ Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 14:
Lander Valley Lady Tigers volleyball vs Pinedale (5 p.m.)
Thermopolis Lady Bobcats volleyball vs Lovell
Wyoming Indian Chiefs football vs Rocky Mountain (5 p.m.)
Shoshoni Wranglers football vs Cheyenne East JV (5 p.m.) – Fremont County Game of the Week available on WyoToday’s YouTube

September 15-21
Friday, Sept. 15:
– Run for the Moccasins Cross Country meet @ Wyoming Indian High School
Shoshoni Lady Blue volleyball @ Wind River Lady Cougars (5 p.m.)
Dubois Lady Rams volleyball vs Meeteetse (4 p.m.)
Riverton Lady Wolverines Swim meet @ Riverton Aquatic Center (4 p.m.)
CWC Soccer vs Lamar Community College @ CWC (1 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 16:
Dubois Fire Department Golf Fundraiser @ Dubois Golf Course
Wind River Lady Cougars volleyball vs Greybull (12 p.m)
CWC Soccer vs Northeastern Junior College (1 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.)
Dubois Lady Rams volleyball vs Encampment (2 p.m.)
Fort Washakie Lady Eagles volleyball vs Burlington / Ten Sleep (2-5 p.m.)
Shoshoni Lady Blue volleyball vs Rocky Mountain (1 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 21:
Wind River Cougars football vs Big Piney (5 p.m.) – Fremont County Game of the Week available on WyoToday’s YouTube

September 22-30:
Friday, Sept. 22:
Lander Valley Lady Tigers swim meet @ Bruce Gresly (4 p.m.)
Riverton Wolverines football vs Rawlins (6 p.m.) – available to watch on WyoToday’s YouTube
– Bobcat Cross Country Invite @ Thermopolis
CWC Rustler Rodeo (Day 1 – Time: TBD)
Saturday, Sept. 23:
Wind River Lady Cougars volleyball vs Thermopolis Lady Bobcats (12 p.m.)
Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs volleyball vs Burlington (3 p.m.)
CWC Rustler Rodeo (Day 2 – Time: TBD)
Sunday, Sept. 24:
CWC Rustler Rodeo (Day 3 – Time: TBD)
Tuesday, Sept. 26:
Dubois Lady Rams volleyball vs Wind River Lady Cougars (5 p.m.)
Thursday, Sept. 28:
Lander Valley Lady Tigers volleyball vs Worland (5 p.m.)
Wind River Cougars football @ Wyoming Indian High School (6 p.m.)
Friday, Sept. 29:
– Bobcat Volleyball Invite (Day 1) @ Thermopolis High School
CWC Lady Rustler Volleyball vs Eastern Wyoming College (7 p.m.)
Lander Valley Tigers football vs Riverton Wolverines (6 p.m.) – available to watch on WyoToday’s YouTube
Thermopolis Bobcats football vs Pinedale (5 p.m.) – available to watch on WyoToday’s YouTube
Saturday, Sept. 30:
– Bobcat Volleyball Invite (Day 2) @ Thermopolis High School
CWC Lady Rustler Volleyball vs LCCC (2 p.m.)
Riverton Lady Wolverines volleyball vs Kelly Walsh (12 p.m.)
Fort Washakie Lady Eagles volleyball vs Dubois (11 a.m.)