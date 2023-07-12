Senators Introduce Bill to Rename Shoshoni Post Office After Former Postmaster Dessie Bebout

U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined Senator Tom Carper, D-Del., in introducing a bipartisan bill today to honor former Shoshoni Postmaster Dessie Bebout by naming the local post office after her. Bebout, a WWII veteran, passed away earlier this year at age 102.

Bebout’s career with the U.S. Postal Service began in 1962. She rose to Postmaster for Shoshoni, Wyoming where she served for 13 years with distinction.

“Dessie was a trailblazer for women in Wyoming. She was a patriot, and one of the first women in Wyoming to enlist in the U.S. Navy during WWII,” said Barrasso. “As the former Shoshoni Postmaster, Dessie earned the ‘Order of the Vest,’ the highest award given to postmasters. We are all so grateful for her years of service to our nation and her incredible contributions to communities across Wyoming. Naming the Shoshoni Post Office after Dessie will ensure her legacy carries on for future generations of Wyoming men and women.”

“Dessie Bebout dedicated her life to serving this country and helping others,” said Senator Lummis. “From enlisting in the military following Pearl Harbor to serving as the Postmaster of the Shoshoni Post Office, I can’t think of a more fitting person to name the Shoshoni Post Office after.”