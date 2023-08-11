Second Reservation Casino approved for a Retail Liquor License

The Fremont County Commissioners this week approved a retail liquor license for the Shoshone Rose Hotel and Casino four miles north of Lander. The license would not allow package sales. The casino had already been serving alcohol, via agreements from various local alcohol distributors approved by the Wind River Intertribal Council. Eastern Shoshone Business Council Chairman John St.Clair attended the meeting to support the request and said the Casino went through a trial basis to confirm their procedures. He also explained the EST General Council approved to delegate to the business council some years ago approval to conduct the business of the Tribe. He also noted the focus of the license would be to serve not specifically tribal members, but visitors to the reservation and those attending wedding receptions and other such events at the casino. As such the liquor service would be in restricted areas.

Jeanne Williams, marketing director, said the casino hopes to establish a formal distribution channel with the state of Wyoming with the license. A certified TIPS Trainer, Williams said she could train Casino staff and also use recorded training videos. She said alcohol is be served at the Casino’s bar and lounge, in its eating areas and for special events. No alcohol would be served on the gaming floor.

As he did with the Northern Arapaho’s Tribe application, Commissioner Ron Fabrizius said he opposed the application based on what he had heard from members of the public, but he said he supported the Tribe’s ability to run their own business and he said he hoped it would be successful.

Audience member Mark Keiser, during public comment, asked if the commission could issue a license on the reservation. Chairman Larry Allen said the county has 14 liquor licenses compared to Riverton’s 33. He said the Tribe would pay taxes to the state for spirits, but not to the county. Keiser said the reservation does not pay taxes to the county or state and he asked if it should be federal jurisdiction. Commissioner Clarence Thomas said the BIA Wind River Police responds to all calls on the Reservation, with assistance, when requested, from the county. He objected to Keiser’s line of questioning because all he said all Tribal members reside in the county and vote in the county. “That is my district and they are county residents.” Keiser said he appreciated hearing that. He was the only person who spoke during the public comment period.

Commissioner Mike Jones said the Tribes have been very respectful of the agreements with the county and Memorandum of Understanding Documents are now being developed with the Tribes for future liquor license requests. Allen said his discussions with Sheriff Ryan Lee revealed there has been no significant issues with calls to the reservation casinos and that the FCSO is a backup to the WRPD when requested.

Keiser said he appreciated the comments and that he was at the meeting for personal educational purposes.

The vote was 4-1 to approve with Fabrizius voting no. With the approval, two of the county’s three casinos will now offer alcohol service as the Wind River Hotel and Casino was approved earlier.