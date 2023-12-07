Sec. of State Opposes State Trust Land Sale in Teton County

Today, December 7th, the State Board of Land Commissioners will consider the disposal of state trust land located in Teton County, known as the Kelly Parcel. After careful consideration of the proposed disposal, Secretary of State Chuck Gray, as a member of the State Board of Land Commissioners, has announced he will be opposing the proposed disposal and voting no when it comes before the board during the December 7th meeting.

“My opposition to the disposal of the Kelly Parcel stems from my longstanding concern that selling off such an invaluable piece of property in Teton County is not in the best interests of the State of Wyoming,” Secretary Gray said in a statement. “I also remain skeptical that the appraisal brought forward matches the true value of this priceless piece of property. Finally, I’m very troubled by the way the process has been handled. There has been very little time for adequate public input from around the state. Given the permanence and magnitude of such a decision, more time should have been provided for public input. The public comment that has occurred has been overwhelmingly opposed to the proposed disposal. I want you to know that I have listened to your concerns and share them. Because the proposed disposal is not in the best interests of Wyoming, I will be voting no when this matter comes before the State Board of Land Commissioners on Thursday.”