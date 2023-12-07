Seasonal Thursday with Winds East of the Divide, Snow in the West

Periods of snow will continue across the west today, mainly in the morning and later at night. Breezy to windy conditions are expected East of the Divide. Cooler temperatures move in for Friday. Today’s highs will be mostly in the 40s for Jeffrey City and the Wind River and Bighorn Basins, with the low-to-mid 30s at Dubois and South Pass City. Maximum wind gusts today predicted for the mid-to-upper 40 mph range at Dubois, South Pass City and Jeffrey City, in the upper 30 mph range at Lander and Riverton, and the low 30 mph range for Shoshoni and Thermopolis.