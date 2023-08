Today is the first day of school in Fremont 2 at Dubois, Fremont 6 for the Wind River Schools and Fremont 25 in Riverton. Tomorrow is the beginning of students hitting the classroom in Fremont 1 in Lander, Fremont 24 at Shoshoni and Thursday is the first day at Fremont 38 at Arapahoe. School is already underway at Fremont 14 at the Wyoming Indian Schools and Fremont 21 at Fort Washakie. As usual, be hyper alert around school zones and pay attention to reduced speeds around school facilities.