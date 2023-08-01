Scam Alert Involved Wyoming Inmates and Offenders

Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) has been made aware of a potential telephone scam related to our inmates, offenders, correctional facilities, and other associated agencies. The Department is aware of at least three families of WDOC offenders who have been approached.

In essence, a caller is contacting known associates of incarcerated/supervised individuals and requests money for an early release program. This is not part of a legitimate WDOC program and the Department would never ask anyone for money. The caller tends to relay information that seems legitimate but it is not. Please be cautious of calls of this nature and any disclosures you make.If you receive a call of this nature please report it to your local law enforcement agency.