Saturday is National Day of the American Cowboy

In honor of the hardworking men and women that established the American West, the U.S. Senate has declared July 22, 2023 as the National Day of the American Cowboy.

U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., introduced the bipartisan resolution with their colleagues. The resolution passed the U.S. Senate unanimously.

Started in 2005 by U.S. Senator Craig Thomas, the National Day of the American Cowboy traditionally coincides each year with Cheyenne Frontier Days. The resolution honors the culture, traditions and values of the American Cowboy way of life that are still alive today.

“In Wyoming, we commit to following the Cowboy Code: living a life of honesty, hard work, and integrity. The American Cowboy is a time-honored embodiment of our way of life,” said Senator Barrasso. “Washington could benefit from following the cowboy’s commitment to the values treasured most by the people of Wyoming. I look forward to celebrating our cowboys and cowgirls with the rest of the Cowboy State on this special day.”

“The values of hard work, integrity and honoring your word were established by the cowboys settling Wyoming,” said Senator Lummis. “Cowboys have a legendary history and thriving culture today thanks to the modern ranchers, ropers and riders who saddle up each day and carry on the tradition. The people of the Cowboy State have long celebrated the important contributions of the men and women of the west and I welcome the rest of the country to join us in honoring the cowboy spirit.”

Other co-sponsors of the resolution include U.S. Senators John Thune (R-S.D.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Kennedy (R-La.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).