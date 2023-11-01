Saturday in Dubois is A big night for bighorn sheep

By Marit Gookin, Staff Writer

Bighorn sheep, like pronghorn and buffalo, are one of those quintessentially North American species that never fail to capture the imagination of locals and tourists alike. The image of a bighorn sheep perched on a mountainside, with its unmistakable curling horns, is certainly a striking one.

“They’re iconic of the West,” commented National Bighorn Sheep Center Executive Director Sara Bridge. “And they’re indicator species – so if bighorn sheep are doing well, everything else is probably doing well.”

Some bighorn sheep herds, such as the one that used to reside in Sinks Canyon, have suffered over the years. Bighorn sheep are particularly susceptible to some of the diseases that are carried asymptomatically by domestic sheep herds, and can be further impacted by things such as overgrazing. The Whiskey Mountain herd, outside of Dubois, is still going strong; one of the goals of the National Bighorn Sheep Center is to keep it that way.

“We support habitat improvement projects and research,” Bridge explained, in addition to public outreach and educational efforts such as the center’s exhibits, EcoTours, and its annual Camp Bighorn for youth aged nine to 12. While the center is supported by a variety of organizations and agencies, ranging from the Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation to Game and Fish to the town of Dubois, contributions from individuals are still an important part of the center’s finances – and its biggest annual fundraising event is the Bighorn Bash.

Now in its 30th year, the Bighorn Bash on Saturday, November 4, is an annual dinner, auction and raffle event, to be held this year at the National Museum of Military Vehicles’ Poolaw Building. Its “Big Four” raffle this year will offer attendees the chance to win a $900 value guided scenic float trip for up to eight people on the Big Wind River; a $1,000 pair of B.1.2 binoculars from Lander’s Maven Optics; a $1,500 value rifle from Weatherby; or a $2,250 value trip for two to Wild Horse Island in Montana, home to a large herd of bighorn sheep. Bridge explained that, while some of the auction and raffle items vary from year to year, the Wild Horse Island trip was such a popular item last year that the center brought it back again this year.

Bighorn sheep numbers have declined drastically from their historic populations and ranges, with some estimates placing the North American bighorn sheep population at about 200,000 just 200 years ago. The species was once such an important food source in the region that an entire cultural group, the Sheepeater band of Shoshones (or Tukudeka, a Shoshone term which roughly translates to “sheep-eaters”), are still referred to in terms of their relationship to bighorn sheep.

“The Wind River Valley has 18 out of 30 known sheep traps in North America,” Bridge remarked; these traps, used by the Tukudeka to capture and harvest large numbers of sheep at once, were an important and well-engineered hunting strategy that relied on the Tukudeka’s knowledge of the bighorn sheep’s habitual paths and behavior. A section of the center’s museum is dedicated to the history and culture of the Sheepeater people, Bridge added.

Now, there are fewer than 70,000 bighorn sheep in North America – but organizations such as the National Bighorn Sheep Center are working to change that. Between conservation partnerships, education and community outreach, the center is a notable example of Wyoming’s many collaborations in support of its wild species and wild spaces.

Tickets for this year’s Bighorn Bash, to be held on Saturday, November 4, cost $60 per person and can be purchased by calling 307-455-3429 or emailing info@bighorn.org. For group purchases, a table of eight costs $480 and a table of 10 costs $600. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. and the silent auction starting at 7:30 p.m. Raffle tickets cost $25 per ticket or $100 for five tickets.