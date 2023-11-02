May 15, 1940 – Oct 29, 2023

Sara “Sally” Lozier, 83, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Help for Health Hospice Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 11, 2023 at the Pavillion Rec Center at 2:00 pm.

Sara Diane Black was born on May 15, 1940 in Anchorage, Alaska to Tex and Lillian (Cogdell) Black. She grew up in Oregon, California and Dubois, Wyoming.

She loved the great outdoors, horses, gardening, landscaping, doing odds and ends of carpentry projects. She showed horses and won several trophies and competed in rodeos barrel racing and won several trophy buckles. She loved people in general and good friends.

She was a charter member of Lupine Chapter #52 OES in Dubois, Wyoming.

She is survived by brothers, Tom Black and Buzz Thurber; daughter, Denice Sheer-Fabrizius and husband, Bill; sons, Grant Scheer and Cliff Coburn and wife, Rose; grandchildren, Amber, Ryan, Danni, Hayley, Sean, Curtis, Crista, Donavan, Delaney, Chancy, Jed, Marisha, and Jessica; and great grandchildren, Kaleb. Kolton, Kailee, Cole, Kelsie, Delaney, Curtis, Jr., Callie, Dayanna, Bela, Caine, Lucas, Brantley, Tucker, Stella, Jesilyn, Joshua, and Ava.

She was preceded in death by, brother, Tim Black; son, Kenny Coburn; parents, Tex and Lillian Black; and husband, Bob Lozier.

Memorials may be made to donor’s choice in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

