September 29, 1963 – July 20, 2023

Sandra Seely, 59, of 15 Rabbits Foot Lane, Lander, Wyoming, died on July 20, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming.

A Visitation was held on Monday, July 24, 2023 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home.

She was born on September 29, 1963 to Leo Seely and Joan (Albright) Seely in Lander, Wyoming.

Sandra loved to laugh and make others around her laugh. She loved dancing in the kitchen. She enjoyed word search puzzles and bowling. Her cats made her smile and laugh.

Sandra was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Seely.

Survivors include father, Leo Seely; brothers, Theodore Seely, Thomas (Jodi) Seely; niece, Lacey (Collen) Hemphil; nephew, Ryan (Chelsea) Seely; aunts, Maryann Richardson, Nellie Campbell, Sammie Mckethen; uncles, Ted (Charleen) Seely, James (Jane) Seely; and 5 great nieces and nephews.

Please mail all memorial contributions to Community Entry Services, 177 N 3rd St, Lander, WY 82520.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.