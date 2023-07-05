Rux representing Wyoming, USA this weekend in CanAm Bowl XXV

ALBERTA, CANADA – Six-man football has been described as a “tricky game of chess” by coaches, particularly Dubois head coach David Trembly, and it definitely feels that way when watching 12 players line up against each other on the gridiron. Fewer players should mean less to worry about but when the defense also only has six players there is very little room for error.
With that said, Dubois’ Clayton Rux has been exposing that wiggle room for the Rams for his entire high school career and it has paid off in the biggest ways. Whether it’s helping his team go deep into the state tournament over the past few years, or helping his teammates represent Wyoming against Nebraska in their annual six-man shootout game.
Team USA contains players from Montana, Nebraska, Texas, Colorado and four players from the Cowboy State, including Rux. This past weekend Rux joined his new teammates in Lambert, Montana to practice and get accustomed to former Farson-Eden coach Scott Reed’s offense alongside Little Snake River assistant coach Sam Weeldreyer and Oakwood, Texas coach Thomas Tritz.
Rux joins three Little Snake River players (David Hernandez, Hadley Myers and Kannadis Peroulis) as the only Wyoming players on Team USA.
The Dubois Ram finished the 2022 season with the most tackles on his team (174), the most sacks on his team (three) and the most fumble recoveries (five). He also had the best defensive game of any six-man player in the state, according to WyoPreps, with his 20-tackle game against Farson-Eden that included five tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries.
The game will be livestreamed on YouTube Saturday, July 8 starting at 1 p.m. Be sure to check out next week’s Fremont County Sports section in every Ranger and Lander Journal newspaper for information on the game and Rux’s performance.
By: Shawn O’Brate