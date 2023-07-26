RPD Reports: Medical Pendant Sent Officers to Apartment Where Woman had Fallen; Runaway Reported

Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

July 25

10:46 a.m. 800 block Pioneer Ave. – The RPD was advised of a medical device being activated. The apartment was locked but the officer could hear a lady yelling for help inside and so a forced entry was made and he found a 91-year-old lady who had fallen and could not get up. She was taken to the hospital with a knee injury.

11:01 a.m. 600 block Edith Street – A burglary was reported. The rear door to a residence appeared to have been pried open and several power tools valued at $300 total were missing. A report was taken.

12:38 p.m. Yvette Mascarenaz, 37, Riverton was served a Fail to Pay Fines Municipal warrant in Riverton City Court.

1:36 p.m. 800 block South Federal – A runaway report was taken on a 12-year-old Riverton girl and she was entered into NCIC.

2:20 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – Corey Hill 29, Riverton and John Abeyta, 42, Ethete were each cited for Fighting in Public.

5:03 p.m. Blackfoot Ave. – A welfare check was requested for this residence. The mother and child were not at the residence but Donimin Sunrhodes, 20, Fort Washakie was and he had three Riverton Municipal warrants and was taken into custody.

7:08 p.m. 1,000 block North Federal – An officer on patrol witnessed a two-vehicle crash in front of the Dollar Tree. A state accident report was required.

8:20 p.m. 300 block East Fremont at North Broadway – An officer on patrol saw a 30-year-old male laying in the street bleeding. The man was the apparent victim of an assault.

8:31 p.m. 800 block East Jackson Ave. A 51-year-old lady, who the day before walked into a house while the owner was showering, came back. She was located nearby and issued a No Trespass notice for the involved residence.

10:30 p.m. 700 block East Pershing at North Federal – A 55-year-old male was transported by EMS.

10:46 p.m. 1500 block Dorrie Street – Dudley C’Bearing, 37, Fort Washakie was arrested for Trespassing with a BAC of .260.

July 26

3:32 a.m. 1300 block Redwood Drive – A call was received that someone had just climbed up on their balcony. Officers located a 17-year-old Ethete boy nearby and arrested him for Interference after he ran from them and had to be chased, Trespassing and MUI with a BAC of .180.

6:49 a.m. 500 block South Broadway Ave. -Officers arrested Isiah Apodaca, 39, Riverton for Domestic Battery after it was determined he had choked a 60-year-old household member and thrown her to the ground.