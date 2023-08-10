RPD: Power Tools Stolen; One Arrest; Unhoused Man Turns Himself In

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

August 9

11:29 a.m. 1400 block Eileen St. – Power tools were stolen. The garage has no lock and cannot be secured – Missing a miter saw, a 1/2″ drill a 7 1/4″ saw and an impact driver with a combined value of $500. A report was taken.

11:44 a.m. 1300 block South Federal – A welfare check was requested for a 79-year-old subject. Officers found him to be okay.

2:42 p.m. West Main St. – Shaliyah Williamson, 20, Phenix City Alabama was a passenger in a car which was stopped for speeding and found to be in possession of marijuana and was issued a citation for that offense.

5:14 p.m. 700 block West Main St. – Levon Jaure, 40, Riverton was arrested for violating conditions of his probation with a BAC of .210.

11:01 p.m. 600 block Eagle Dr. – A caller reported kids throwing rocks at his windows. A report is pending but involvements show three juveniles aged 11, 13 and 14 were contacted.

August 10

6:43 a.m. 2100 West Sunset Dr. – A man being discharged from the hospital said he had no place to go and wanted to turn himself in for several outstanding warrants. A report is pending.