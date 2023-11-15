RPD: Neighbor’s Concern led to man who could not get up being found in his tub; Two DWUI arrests

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

November 13

7:45 a.m. 200 block Garnet Drive – A 16-year-old Riverton boy was cited for MIP and taken next door to his aunt’s house to sleep it off.

8:50 a.m. 900 block West Fremont – A responding officer to a welfare check request found a 77-year-old male who had fallen in the tub while taking a shower and could not get up. He had been there for five days with only the water from the tub faucet to sustain him but he was alert and responsive. EMS was called and he was taken to the hospital.

11:30 a.m. 2001 West Sunset Dr., RHS – A 15-year-old Riverton girl was cited for Use of Marijuana in the form of a THC vape pen.

7:27 p.m. 700 block North Federal – Officers on patrol saw a black 2010 GMC Acadia that was making a left turn from Pershing Blvd onto North Federal Blvd drive up onto the sidewalk. When the vehicle was stopped the driver was identified as Henry Standingelk, 46, Riverton. Mister Standingelk showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested for DWUI and he was also charged with Failure to have an Interlock Device on his vehicle.

10:27 p.m. 800 block South Federal – A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper saw a fight in progress in the 800 block of South Federal Blvd and called it in. Responding RPD officers contacted those involved and found that one of them, Newell Duran, 34, Arapahoe had two Riverton City warrants and took him into custody.

11:17 p.m. 2000 block North Federal – A responding officer found Kaylee Dunihoo, 25, Gillette sleeping in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle. When awakened she showed signs of impairment and then failed Field Sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI.