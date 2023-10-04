RPD Honors Citizens; Council Passes No on #2 Ordinance

The Riverton Police Department Tuesday night presented two awards to local residents last night, one a Citizen Appreciation Award and the other a Commendable Services Award. The first went to Donald Scott of Riverton and the second went to RPD Dispatchers Valerie Hinkle and Meagan Ayers. In the first case, Scott was looking to buy several ebikes from two men, but thought the price was too low. Police Chief Eric Hurtado said when Scott questioned the two, they became nervous and left the scene, but not before Scott took photos of the vehicle the men were driving. It turned out the suspects were responsible for fraud and theft across multiple states, including South Dakota, North Dakota and Nebraska and that law enforcement agencies had been searching for the men. Their capture and arrest would not have been possible without Scott’s action.

The second commendation was for the two RPD dispatchers who cared for a child that was brought to the dispatch center following a law enforcement call. Hurtado said the two employees had limited resources to deal with the child at the late hour so they used resources from their own homes to feed the child and crafted a warm spot for the child to sleep in the 911 dispatch center until the Department of Family Services could arrive. It was several hours. Hurtado said that thanks to th kindness, compassion and thoughtfulness f Dispatchers Hinkle and Ayars, they minimized a child’s stressful situation that night.

In regular business, on third reading, the council adopted it’s anti defecation ordinance. Again there was considerable discussion surrounding the need for the ordinance and the lack of facilities, especially at night, for people to find and use a restroom. Resident Wayne Dick said the city, in enacting the ordinance, had an obligation to those people who needed a rest room to provide one. He said the problem of alcoholics in the city isn’t going away anytime soon. He said it was an issue 80 years ago and he said it will be an issue 80 years from now. The difference, he said, is that back yonder, the individuals were handled differently and the city, half the size then that it is now, had two officers that looked after the offenders, even given them rides.

City Administrator Kyle Butterfield said that since the ordinance was drafted, he’s been investigating various types of restrooms that the city may want to pursue. He said one kind is a type of kiosk that is found in major metropolitan areas that provides sanitary conditions and privacy. But he said he is still investigating. Mayor Tim Hancock agreed with Dick saying the city should look into other options to “make sure we are not penalizing something without another option.”