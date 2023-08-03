September 12, 1942 – July 31, 2023

Ronald Chapin, 80, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home, Monday, July 31, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Plainview Cemetery in Big Piney, Wyoming. A luncheon will follow the service at the Sublette County Pioneers Senior Center in Marbleton, 429 E. 1st Street.

Ronald Ray Chapin was born on September 12, 1942 in Basin, Wyoming to Harvard and Dorothy (Pickett) Chapin. He was raised in Basin for many years and graduated from Big Piney High School. He was very athletic and was inducted into the Big Piney Puncher Athletic Hall of Fame and also inducted as a supporter for Football and Basketball.

Ronald started working at the age of 15 at the bottom of the ladder for Roden Drilling and reached the pinnacle of his career working around the world for Santa Fe, Devon, OEG Oil and Energy Companies, to name a few. He was a fierce competitor in his work and growing up playing sports. His work ethic was even stronger, which he instilled in his children.

Ronald always worked hard to keep his yard nice.

He is survived by his sons, Ron L. Chapin of Laramie, WY and Ray L. Chapin of Laramie, his grandchildren, Hannah Chapin, Maggie Chapin, Seren Chapin, Alexandria Chapin and Madison Chapin; and sisters, Penny Tefertiller of Evanston, Debbie Bennett of Big Piney, and Barbara Henry of Big Piney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvard and Dorothy Chapin; sons, Rodney Chapin and Corey Chapin; and brother Harvard Ben Chapin.

