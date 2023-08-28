Ron Porter Induction in RHS Hall of Fame is Friday

The Riverton High School community is proud to announce the long-awaited induction ceremony of the late Ron Porter into the Riverton High School Hall of Fame. Originally nominated and voted for induction in 2020, the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health restrictions. At the request of his family, Ron Porter, the sole 2020 inductee, will be posthumously honored under the Friday Night Lights during half-time of the Riverton vs. Cody varsity football game on Friday, September 1.

In alignment with Porter’s commitment to the school and students, the family has decided to forgo a

formal induction dinner. Instead, they extend a heartfelt invitation to the entire community, including

alumni, students, families, and friends, to join them in celebrating Porter’s achievements and support

the hardworking students, dedicated coaches, and exceptional teams that exemplify the spirit of

Wolverines, Broncs, and Wyoming.

Event Details:

● Date: Friday, September 1

● Kick-off: 7:00 PM

● Venue: Wolverine Field

More celebration details will be announced on the RHS Facebook and the Fight Like a Wolverine pages

soon.