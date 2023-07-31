Rockies rocky week before the trade deadline

DENVER, COLO. – The Colorado Rockies (41-64) have not had the season that their fans and their organization was hoping for at the beginning of the year, and now with the MLB trade deadline here it’s obvious that they are thinking more about the future than they are about this particular season.

They showed this early Sunday morning with a big trade with the Los Angeles Angels ( – ), sending Rockies’ infielder C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk to play with Shohei Ohtani. Colorado, who also sent cash considerations to L.A., received two minor league pitchers in LHP Mason Albright and RHP Jake Madden for their two starters.

Thank you @RGrich15 and @CCron24 and good luck! pic.twitter.com/PTB3ly4OY6 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 31, 2023 The Rockies welcomed their new pitching prospects on Twitter (courtesy @Rockies)

Cron, who played 56 games this season, goes to Los Angeles after batting .260, hitting 11 home runs and knocking in 32 RBIs. In the outfield, Grichuk had played 64 games for the Rockies before being traded and was able to bat .308, hit eight home runs and 27 RBIs before doing so.

The Rockies’ fans thought they finally had something in Cron, who managed to become one of their best hitters over the past two seasons, and were happy with the production that Grichuk had given so far this year. Now, the team moves forward with their future pitching being the main focus.

This trade also sends both players back to their original draft location as Cron was selected by the Angels back in 2011 and Grichuk back in 2009. Once the Rockies’ new pitchers finally get the hang of things, they could be seen sooner rather than later due to the shaky pitching core that Colorado has been putting out on the mound this year.

Currently, Albright is 9-4 with a 3.62 ERA during the 2023 season for the Low-A Inland Empire minor league team. The former twelfth-round pick back in 2021 has gone 11-8 during his three seasons in the minor leagues with an ERA of 5.36.

Madden, on the other hand, is only 21 years old and playing his first year of professional baseball. He has not started off as strong as he wanted, going 2-6 for the Inland Empire team while tossing an abysmal 5.46 ERA in 14 starts.

Needless to say, both pitching prospects are projects that will hopefully work out for the Rockies in the near future but this season appears to be a wash as the Rockies sit at the bottom of the NL West, 10.5 games behind the fourth-place San Diego Padres (52-54) and 18.5 games behind the first-place L.A. Dodgers (59-45).

One positive from this week was the activation of their infielder Brendan Rodgers from the 60-day injured list. Rodgers underwent shoulder surgery back in March, just a few weeks after earning a Gold Glove at second base for his play in 2022. The Gold Glove second baseman was selected number three overall in 2015 and batted .266 last year in 137 games, knocking in 13 home runs and 63 RBIs. Colorado also re-activated Coco Montes who has been on-and-off the team, playing for the Triple-A Albuquerque team when he’s not batting .184 in his 18 games as a Rocky this year.

The Rockies play in St. Louis to finish this weekend, just a handful of days removed from nearly being swept by the Oakland A’s (30-77) who many believe is the worst team in the league.