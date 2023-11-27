Oct 21, 1957 – Nov 17, 2023

Services are pending for Robert “Bob” Flores, Sr., 66, of Riverton, Wyoming who passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will take place at a later date in the family plot of Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Robert Alan Flores was born on October 21, 1957 in Orange County, Anaheim, California to Charles D. and Geneive (LaVe) Flores. He lived all over Wyoming before moving to Idaho in 1971. He returned to Wyoming in 1975.

He began working in the mines of the Gas Hills drilling shot holes at the age of 15. He then went on to Seismograph drilling for 12 years continuing work in the oilfield, drilling various types of wells for Nucor Drilling. He loved his line of work and was good at it.

Robert was married to Molly Nanez and together they had four children, later they divorced. He was married to Amber Cook and together they had one child, later they divorced. He then found the love of his life, Shelly Jones, and they were married on January 9, 2015. Her smile made it worth the wait.

Bob’s love for his family was immense he always enjoyed spending time with family and many friends he considered family. He was always the life of the party; his jokes and stories brought lots of laughter. His greatgrandchildren loved his magic tricks. Always going home asking their parents to check their ears for more candy.

Bob loved fishing in all types of water, lake, creek, ocean . . . golfing, and gambling on golf with his nephews. He had a hole-in-one at the White Mountain Golf Course while golfing with friend, Eli Bebout on hole #8 with his seven-iron in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was a pool enthusiast and was given the first honorary plaque for the Pool Hall of Fame for his involvement in pool play in 2023 by Jenkins Music of Wyoming. He was the first inductee being very honored and privileged to receive the honor.

Bob was a former member of the Eagles in Montana in the early 1980’s and was a member of the Riverton Eagles Club.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shelly Flores; sons, Robert Flores, Jr., and Roger Flores; daughters, Jenny Flores, Mandi (Jonny) Cortez, and Katrina (Gus) Chavez; step-son, Reichert (Heather) Coburn; step-daughters, Rochelle (Torrey) Surat and Chelsea Coburn; brothers, Charles Flores, Jr., Albert Castilion, Frank Flores and Ernest Flores; sisters, Gloria Haggerty, Delores (Mike) Marcus, Linda Flores, Charlotte (Mike) Hutchinson, Marlene Ricks, and Tresa (Ofrendo) Morales; brother-in-law, Dennis Jones; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Geneive Flores; brothers, Billy Flores and David Joe Flores; sister, Jenny Flores; grandma, Jenny LaVe and grandpa, Placito LaVe.

On-line condolence may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com