Riverton’s Paxton nearly wins it all in Nevada

SPARKS, NEVADA – Over the summer the Riverton High School (RHS) Wolverines’ golf team has been all over the country and, subsequently, all over the news thanks to the play of some of Riverton’s best young golfers. One of those golfers, Parker Paxton, has entered a league of his own recently and added to his lore this weekend. He did so at the 51st Boy’s Junior America’s Cup at the Red Hawk Golf Course in a very humid setting at the western border of Nevada and California.

Over the last two years, the Riverton senior has improved drastically at the annual event that features the best young, male golfers from as far south as Mexico and as far north as British Columbia. Eleven states, two Canadian territories and Mexico combine to put some of the most talented youth on the fairways every year and Paxton has only gotten better against the stifling competition.

Two years ago Paxton finished tied for 19th with an overall score of +7, only staying under par on one of the three days. Last year, at the 50th annual tournament, Paxton improved to 12th place with a final score of -2 to put him in a group of only 13 other boys to shoot under par. Then came this year, after another state championship both individually and as part of the RHS team (below), and it was obvious that Paxton was more prepared than ever.

The RHS Boys’ Golf Team won their second straight State Championship this past season and look to make it three-straight during Paxton’s (second from right) senior season (p/c Carl Cote)

Tuesday’s first round ended with a 70, not Paxton’s best but also not at all a bad score compared to the rest of the competition. He got to that point due to some bogies early in the day, starting the first nine with three bogies and only two birdies, but he still found himself near the top.

Only eight golfers finished ahead of Paxton on the first day while six other golfers tied the Riverton superstar at -1. Paxton’s second round would not only be his best shooting day of the tournament, it also ended up as the second-best score of the weekend behind only Montana’s Kade McDonough (63) during his third-and-final round.

The Riverton golfer scored such a low round thanks to a back-heavy scorecard, finding a birdie on five of the final nine holes. Paxton’s score of -8 propelled him up to second place behind Mexico’s Gerardo Gomez (-9) heading into the final day of play. On that third day, Paxton started out with two birdies in the first five holes, putting him on top of the leaderboard for a brief moment.

In fact, Paxton teed off nearly two hours before Gomez which meant for most of the day he was in the lead. He even walked into the clubhouse as the individual leader which gave Gomez a mark to hit if he wanted to topple Paxton.

But, in the end, Paxton would only stumble on the final two holes of the tournament when he bogied 17 and 18, two holes he found pars and birdies on earlier in the week. Those two bogies ended up being the kicker as Gomez was able to go two-under in the final three holes and take the top spot.

Paxton (-10) finished the weekend in second place but after three straight years of improving he knows it’s all leading towards improvement overall and improvement that can help his teammates this upcoming season. This Wednesday marks the first tournament for RHS as they travel to Douglas for a two-day tournament, but Paxton will be preparing for another huge tournament that will continue to help put him on the national map.

The 18-year old senior will be heading to Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado for the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship which begins Monday morning. Paxton will be playing against the best of the best from all over the country, as well as some golfers from places like Hong Kong, Ireland, Norway and more.

For more on this story, including quotes and more, be sure to check out the Fremont County Sports section in every Ranger and Lander Journal newspaper. Start or continue your subscription today at 421 E. Main Street.

BY: Shawn O’Brate