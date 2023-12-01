Riverton’s E.D.G.E. now accepting applications for half-cent tax funds

The City of Riverton’s E.D.G.E or Evolve, Diversity, and Grow our Economy Committee is now accepting applications for proposed economic development projects.

Administrative Services Director Mia Harris said the current application program runs through the month of December, ending on Dec. 31. Applications, she said, are available on the city’s website under “News & Events.” Completed applications should be emailed to EDGE@rivertonwy.gov. In order for the applications to be reviewed, they must be submitted by email, she said.

Considerations of the applications will occur on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the city council chambers at city hall. At that time each applicant should be prepared to provide handouts to the committee regarding their specific request. As usual, the meeting is open to the public.

Background

The E.D.G.E. committee was established by the city council in 2020 and it sets forth the rules by which grants may be made. The funds are provided through revenues from the half-cent Economic Development Tax Program.

After reviewing the applications, the committee will prioritize the requests and forward their recommendations to full city council for consideration.

Harris said anyone seeking additional information on the half cent Economic Development Tax and how the funds have been allocated to date should check the city’s website or call her at city hall: 307-857-7703.