Riverton’s Christmas Season Began Saturday Night with Tree Lighting

The ceremonial start of the Christmas season in Riverton began Saturday night with hot chocolate, cookies, Santa Claus, The Grinch and, of course, the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree at Jason’s Park at First and Main.

The community showed up in big numbers for the festivities, with Master of Ceremonies Rusty Harris from WyoTodayRadio’s KTAK entertaining the crowd with Christmas music and frequent announcements on the arrival of the big man with a white beard and red suit for the dozens of kids and kids at heart. It was a chilly evening, but The Depot provide the hot chocolate, there were several fire pits providing warmth, and there was a table full of cookies.

The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department played a big role in Saturday’s event, using the RFD’s Rescue Truck as a stand-in for Santa’s Sleigh as it came down High School Hill to the park. The RVFD’s Ladder truck was also on hand to hoist Santa up to the top of the tree for the lighting. But wait, there was a hitchhiker on the Rescue Truck. The Grinch suddenly appeared after Santa had arrived and when entering the crowd, kids began booing and waving and slapping their light wands at him. Santa took a short time to get photos with the kids, and both he and the Grinch rode the ladder truck to light the tree.

It was a festive atmosphere, with MayorTim Hancock tossing snowballs with his kids. The dry loose snow didn’t make for good snowball throwing through, but it was all done in fun. City Administrator Kyle Butterfield attended along with RVFD Chief Jake Bluemshine and several RPD officers in plain clothes. “R” Recreations Mary Axhelm helped put out the cookied with Chamber Manager Tiffany Cortez.

Everyone behaved and the community Christmas Tree was decorated by the kids, well, at least the lower branches were.

Photos by Ernie Over