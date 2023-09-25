Riverton wins first game under Coach Lenhardt

RIVERTON – The Riverton High School (RHS) Wolverines’ football team has had quite a few downs over the past few years, going 2-16 overall over the past two seasons, but this past Friday there were plenty of reasons to celebrate even more than they have been so far this season. After the first four games of the season did not go the Wolverines’ way, that doesn’t mean that there was sadness or lack of optimism heading into the Homecoming matchup against Rawlins.
Every single week the Wolverines have been growing on and off the field, showing through in their scoring which ranked third in Class 3A heading into their week 4 matchup against the Outlaws. Some close losses and injuries have kept the Wolverines from reaching their first win under new Head Coach Mark Lenhardt, but this past weekend RHS finally broke through.
The game started off favoring the Outlaws, scoring on an eight-yard pitch to the left with just under seven minutes to go in the first quarter, but Riverton would soon make their presence known. A gutsy fourth-and-two run by Riverton senior Darrick DeVries was called back due to a penalty, forcing the Wolverines to punt the ball on their first possession but their defense would quickly stall the Outlaws and make them shank a punt that set up the home team in great field position.
Eventually, DeVries used that field position and his arm to get all the way down into the end zone thanks to a 12-yard dart thrown directly into the streaking hands of Ty Sheets, 7-7. The second quarter showed off a lot of stiff defense, forcing punts when both teams weren’t shooting themselves in the foot with penalties. All that boredom ended with a 33-yard pass from DeVries to Nick McIntosh for an easy, walk-in touchdown to make the game 14-7 with just under four minutes to go until halftime.
Riverton got the ball back thanks to some more tightening defense, tackling a few Outlaws in the backfield, and that allowed DeVries to show off his arm even more. Then, just before the sixty-second mark, a third Wolverine was able to catch a touchdown pass as Branson Saltsgaver ran a slant into the outside corner of the end zone where he caught a rainbow pass that only he could grab. 21-7 stayed the score until halftime.
Once the Homecoming festivities ended at halftime, the two teams’ halftime adjustments came through and Rawlins proved they weren’t out of the game just yet. After an eight-minute drive in the third quarter, Rawlins’ Vaughn Grant found the goal line despite being gang tackled by multiple Wolverines who ended up getting dragged into the endzone for an Outlaws touchdown. No bother though, DeVries put on some jets of his own with a 20-yard scramble from the shotgun which ended with another Wolverines’ scorer being untouched on the way to a touchdown.
Entering the fourth quarter there was an obvious stench of blood in the water, especially thanks to the large amount of maroon-and-black bleachers filled to the brim with Riverton fans hoping to see the team’s fifth-straight victory over Rawlins.
Shortly into the final 12 minutes of play it was Saltsgaver once again catching a touchdown, this time from twelve yards away, and that seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for any Outlaws’ comeback chances. 35-14 remained the score for barely three minutes thanks to more solid, accurate passing from the pocket.
With seven minutes to go DeVries found another touchdown after a bootleg pass to the left, tossing into the middle to McIntosh for yet another score. That score of 42-14 would hold until the final horn, leading to Riverton’s first win under Coach Lenhardt and their first win of the season that has been plagued with quite a few “what ifs?” at the end of games. At the end of the day, DeVries had 5 touchdown passes and one interception with two touchdowns a piece for Saltsgaver and McIntosh.
Coach Lenhardt, who was able to celebrate big wins in Rock Springs before heading to Riverton, was excited about getting the monkey off his back but he knew there was plenty to do before facing off against Lander on Friday.
“I thought our guys were physical tonight, we ran the football a lot better, DeVries played lights out … it’s going to be a formula for success if we can find a way to be balanced like we were tonight,” Coach Lenhardt said to WyoToday’s Cody Beers after the game. “I know we got off to an 0-4 start but you could see the strides and the improvements we were making.”
One thing that Coach Lenhardt harped on from before the season ever began was defensive pressure and forcing turnovers, leading to a goal that the Wolverines have every game:
“We try to be plus-two in the turnover marvin every week and we did that tonight,” Coach Lenhardt said about his three forced turnovers. “It’s good for our guys to win and win convincingly like that … I don’t think we have to have too much motivation to get ready for [Lander] next week.”
Up next, the Keeper of the Gold trophy is up for grabs at Bill Bush Stadium in Lander on Friday night. The game will be broadcasted live on WyoToday’s YouTube page as well as on two of WyoToday’s radio networks, 93.1 KFCW for Lander’s side and 93.9 KTAK for Riverton’s.
BY: Shawn O’Brate