Riverton wins, celebrates back-to-back-to-back state championships & Paxton’s four-peat

RIVERTON – The Riverton city limits were pounded with sirens early Saturday evening as the Riverton High School (RHS) boys’ golf team celebrated their third-straight state championship as a team. Coach Lars Flanagan and the team arrived home after winning at Worland Golf Course and immediately entered the stairwell of the Riverton firetruck parked in Sutherland’s parking lot off N. Federal Boulevard.

Seniors Parker Paxton and Brodie Dale both finished in the top-four, with Paxton claiming his fourth-straight individual state championship in golf and achieving the illustrious and rare four-peat. Paxton admitted he was nervous heading into the final three holes of the tournament, tied with Evanston’s Ryker Lind, but an Eagle on hole 16 ended up sealing the deal and getting Paxton that fourth trophy.

photo by Shawn O’Brate

Dale, who finished the first day of play in the top three, said he never lost confidence in himself, Paxton or his team and that’s why the boys were able to finish on top of the competition for the third time in three years. He was followed closely by Kyler Graham in eighth along with two other seniors and a junior Wolverine who placed well enough to get the team another one for the trophy case in RHS.

The girls of RHS also had a great weekend, placing third at state and joining the boys on the top of the firetruck as it blared down Main Street.

photo by Shawn O’Brate

