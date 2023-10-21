Riverton, Wind River earn No. 1 Seeds in State Quarterfinals

The Riverton Wolverines and the Wind River Cougars won the top seeds in their respective classes for the state football quarterfinals that begin this coming Friday. In Class 3A, #1 Riverton will play host to the West’s #4 team, Evanston, and the #1 seeded Cougars will host the East’s #4 Lusk at Pavillion in Class 1A-Nine Man.

Dubois, with a #3 seed from the 1A Six Man South will travel to Kaycee to face the North’s #2 seeded Buckaroos.

Worland, with the #4 seed out Class 3A East, will face the #1 Star Valley Braves out of the West at Afton.

Lander Valley, Shoshoni and Thermopolisfailed to make the playoffs and St. Stephen’s failed to field a team this fall.

The high school playoffs end with the championship games on Nov. 10 and 11, 2023, in Laramie at War Memorial Stadium.

The seed number is in parentheses. Home teams are listed first.

CLASS 1A-6 MAN :

(1S) Little Snake River vs. (4N) Hulett, noon on Friday

(2N) Kaycee vs. (3S) Dubois, 2 p.m. on Friday

(2S) Encampment vs. (3N) Meeteetse, 2 p.m. on Friday

(1N) Burlington vs. (4S) Farson-Eden

CLASS 1A-9 MAN :

(1W) Wind River vs. (4E) Lusk

(2E) Southeast vs. (3W) Riverside, 5 p.m. on Friday

(2W) Big Piney vs. (3E) Pine Bluffs, 1 p.m. on Friday

(1E) Lingle-Ft. Laramie vs. (4W) Rocky Mountain

CLASS 2A :

(1W) Mountain View vs. (4E) Wheatland

(2E) Torrington vs. (3W) Cokeville

(2W) Lyman vs. (3E) Tongue River, 1 p.m. on Friday

(1E) Big Horn vs. (4W) Lovell

CLASS 3A :

(1W) Star Valley vs. (4E) Worland, 5 p.m. on Friday

(2E) Buffalo vs. (3W) Powell, 6 p.m. on Friday

(2W) Cody vs. (3E) Douglas, 6 p.m. on Friday

(1E) Riverton vs. (4W) Evanston

CLASS 4A :

(1) Sheridan vs. (8) Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m. on Friday

(4) Campbell County vs. (5) Thunder Basin, 6 p.m. on Friday

(3) Natrona County vs. (6) Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m. on Friday

(2) Cheyenne East vs. (7) Rock Springs, 6 p.m. on Friday

Source: Wyotoday Meda and Wyopreps.com