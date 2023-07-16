Riverton Volleyball returns from Nationals, gets bronze against the best of the best

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – A few months ago the Riverton Volleyball Club (RVC) championed the rest of the state at the volleyball tournament in Casper, earning themselves a spot at the national tournament which took place early in July. The U14 girls from RVC traveled down south with high expectations but with over 130 teams there was plenty of competition.

Despite all that competition the girls performed tremendously well, finishing third in their bracket and 34th out of the 144 overall teams. After playing teams from southern California, Arizona and Montana at the tournament they ended up with the bronze medal and the coaches couldn’t be more excited about their accomplishments.

The Riverton Volleyball Club girls posed in front of their transportation to Arizona for Nationals (p/c Christa Hauser)

“I am beyond proud and impressed by the hard work and dedication all these girls have put into this team,” Christa Hauser said of the U14 girls. “If someone would have told me that this team would have made it as far as they did this season in the beginning I would have had no doubts … I am grateful to have been their coach and definitely have learned a few things from them as well.”

Thursday afternoon the girls “were still shaking off the nerves” but the girls eventually found their stride and found victories quickly. Even though two of the Riverton girls suffered injuries throughout the tournament, the girls team pulled off some seriously big wins and now move onto different stages of their volleyball careers.

Because of all the losses to the team, some of whom will be playing for the Riverton Lady Wolverines in place of the RVC next season, there will be some huge leaps that Coach Huaser and the rest of the RVC coaching staff will have to make with adjustments.

The RVC girls smiled on the court down in Arizona before taking third place in their Nationals bracket (p/c Christa Hauser)

“Getting back to this place next year, well it’s going to take even more dedication,” Coach Hauser said. “The team will likely have to split into separate teams due to ages, however I have no doubt they can be successful.”

Now that the girls can shine their third-place awards across the streets of Riverton, but until they get back on the court together it’s going to be all on them to keep up their skills and awareness on the sides of the net. That’s something that Coach Hauser knows they will do in spades.

“I think these girls all have so much passion and commitment … that it really makes them strong players individually and champions as a team,” Coach Hauser said. “I think if they continue to get the support, challenge and acknowledgement from other coaches they will continue to be amazing athletes.”