Riverton School Trustees to Adopt Budget Wednesday, Accept Resignations

The Riverton School Board will be meeting on Wednesday this month, tomorrow, to approve it’s 2023-24 District Budget and to levy mills following a public hearing led by Business Manager Matt Gonzales. The fiscal year 23 general fund budget will then be amended from $40-million to $40,750,000 for an increase of $750,000 and the Special Revenue budget amended from $12-million to $12,750,000 for an increase of $750,000. Other items on tap include giving Fremont County BOCES the district’s intention to reserve the right to withdraw funding for the 24-25 school year, approve inter-district transportation with districts 1,2,6,14,24 and 38 to allow entrance of those buses to load and discharge students within District 25. Resignations to be acted upon include RHS Head Speech and Debate Team Coach Annette Been-Thorton, Head girls soccer coach Tanya Santee, Head girls swim coach Christopher Ormond and Aspen Early Learning Center Kindergarten teacher Melissa Mikesell. The meeting is at 7 a p.m. at the Central Office at 121 North 5th West. See the agenda at Wyotoday.com