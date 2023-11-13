Riverton School Board to Accept District Audit Tuesday Night

The Riverton School Board meets Tuesday night at 5:30 for a board work session to be followed at 7 p.m. for a regular meeting. Agenda items include acceptance of the district’s annuals audit, acceptance of increased allocations for grant programs, approval of amended policies, approval of a bid for carpeting at the high school and middle school, approval of a bid for parking lot maintenance acceptance of a resignation and approval of a contract. The meeting is held at the Central Office, 151 North 5th West.