Riverton regains Keeper of the Gold trophy in football

LANDER – One of the longest and most competitive rivalries in the entire state of Wyoming resides in the middle of Fremont County, 24 miles apart with Lander Valley (LVHS) and Riverton High School (RHS) battling over 100 years back to 1922. That was the first year that the Wolverines and the Tigers went at it on the gridiron, ending with a 60-point win for Lander, but since then the Wolverines have actually taken the lead in the Keeper of the Gold rivalry.
Over the course of the 126 games played between the two schools–the most between two schools in Class 3A history–Riverton has grabbed a six-game lead (63-56-7), but over the course of the past five seasons it’s been Lander who has been winning. On Friday night, the Wolverines and the Tigers both headed to the turf at Bill Bush Stadium with their new head coaches ready to try and make their own imprint on the longtime rivalry.
Lander started with the ball and even though they had only scored a combined 16 points over their first five games, they were able to put up seven within two plays of receiving the opening kickoff. Those early points came from the legs of Lander sophomore running back Brayden Baker who took off to the right of the field and bolted 64 yards for the touchdown less than 50 seconds into the game.
Riverton then took over at the 30-yard line and put together a long drive that lasted over eight minutes that ended with a quarterback sneak from senior QB Darrick DeVries from the one-half yard line. Then, in an aggressive move from Riverton’s new head coach Mark Lenhardt, the Wolverines faked the PAT kick and used their kicker as a blocker for senior wide receiver and holder Nick McIntosh (below) to run it in untouched to the left of the line. The Wolverines’ 8-7 lead held for the rest of the first quarter.
DeVries didn’t waste much time before showing off his arm like he has all season long, tossing a 44-yard touchdown pass that went 30 yards in the air before landing in the safe hands of senior receiver Ty Sheets who created nearly three yards of separation between him and the nearest LVHS cornerback. They opted to go for the traditional PAT, kicking it through the uprights to grow their lead over their rivals 15-7.
They did not get much rest on the sideline though, because on the kickoff following the Wolverines’ long passing touchdown it was Lander’s freshman kick returner Finn McFadden taking it 99 yards to the house, covering both sides of the field with his juking and spinning. Suddenly, Lander fans that had completely filled the stadium bleachers and fences around the field were watching a 15-14 ball game which equated to the Tigers’ best game so far this season (Green River – 15-14).
Lander took advantage of their rivals’ depleted energy when they came back out to the field, forcing a punt quickly which gave the Tigers back the ball with just over eight minutes to go. After another methodical drive by Riverton, and another one-yard “tush push” that ended with DeVries in the endzone, the score grew to 22-14. The Tigers still seemed competitive and their homefield advantage seemed to really have some impact, but sadly a quick three-and-out by Lander allowed DeVries to find McIntosh in the red zone who turned and burned into the endzone to make it 29-14 at halftime.
Riverton continued to pour it on, and Lander continued to give the ball away and penalize themselves whenever they had a chance to inch back to a tie game. But, after the Wolverines inflated their lead to 36 points, 50-14, Lander finally got back into the game and scored on a tough goal line effort by senior Hunter Smith-Velarde whose helmet ended up flying off as he crossed the line.
The Tigers had one more chance to get another score against their rivals, but right before the two-minute mark a pressured throw by Lander QB Paxon Hollingshead ended in the hands of the Wolverines. This allowed them to get into victory formation and retrieve the Keeper of the Gold trophy for the first time since 2017.
Riverton’s big win means that the series is now tied 5-5 over the past ten seasons, and it means the Tigers are now seven games behind in the overall series.
Up next, Riverton travels to Douglas on Friday at 6 p.m. and Lander travels up to Rawlins at the same time. Both games can be viewed live on WyoToday’s YouTube and heard live on 93.9 KTAK (RHS) and 93.1 KFCW (LVHS).
