Riverton Raiders Weekly Recap: Ryan Cox hits back-to-back homers in Raiders’ win

RIVERTON – Over the course of the 2023 American Legion season the Riverton Raiders have had some up and down games, pushing their B and C teams to their brink and teaching the young Riverton athletes about competition and sportsmanship. But this past week has been especially busy for the Raiders as they ride closer and closer to the State Tournament in Rock Springs in mid-July, and one game in particular was especially joyous for the Riverton team.

It all started last Friday in Miles City, Montana when the Raiders went up against the Richland County Patriots 18U team, a game that saw every half-inning end with at least one run on the board until the fifth-and-final inning. That 15-5 loss against much bigger, older players was disheartening but the fact that the team’s consistency showed is an important step in the right direction for the Raiders.

Ryan Cox had a good day on the mound as well to go along with his two home run game against Cody (p/c Carl Cote)

They followed that up the next day with a loss to the Post 30 Bandits and the Patriots once again, ending their trip to Montana 0-3. But they’d find new hope back home against the Cody Cubs’ B team in their doubleheader Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s games started off strong for the Raiders, only allowing one run in the first and tying up the game with a strong ground ball from Beau Anderson, bringing in Payton Larsen for Riverton’s first run of the game. The game turned into a pitching duel after that with each team getting out of the inning in three or four batters until Cody finally broke the cycle in the top of the fourth.

The Raiders would only get back on the board one more time, getting the deficit down to three (7-4) but that would do it for the first game.

Larsen and Trenton Weber combined for nine strikeouts on the mound through seven innings in the game, meanwhile Anderson had one of the better days hitting as he went one-for-three and brought in two of Riverton’s four runs.

The next game showed a vastly different looking Raiders team. They started down early, again, but after putting up a run of their own in the bottom of the first the game was 2-1 in favor of Cody heading into the third. That one run was a long home run by Riverton junior Ryan Cox into left field, sparking a huge round of applause and cheering from the home field fans.

An error allowed Cody to go up 4-1 in the third but a second home run by Cox tied up the game at four runs apiece, bringing in both Larsen brothers on another dinger to left field. The Raiders would end up taking the lead in the next inning off a double by Jackson Larsen before Cox hit another hard ball, this time inside the park, bringing in Addison Trujillo and going up 6-4.

Cody struggled for the rest of the game against Cox and Jackson Larsen on the mound. This paired well with the Raiders’ newfound hitting streak in the bottom of the sixth when Trujillow scored on a wild pitch and both Larsen brothers scored off a fly ball to right field by Anderson.

That would do it for the game after the next inning, finishing with a 9-4 victory for the Raiders. Cox and Larsen combined for seven strikeouts on the mound while only allowing a total of four hits. Cox ended up going three-for-four with five RBIs.

You can watch the Raiders’ games down at Roy Peck Field and can watch the upcoming State Tournament games from Rock Springs live on WyoToday’s YouTube page.

By: Shawn O’Brate