Riverton Police Weekend: Vehicle stops net arrests; Squatters found in house; Vehicle nearly crashed into RPD vehicle, driver was drunk:

The Riverton Police Weekend report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

December 1

12:14 p.m. 500 block North 15th East – A resident came to the RPD lobby to complain he was scammed out of money. A report was taken.

1:30 p.m. Arapahoe Drive – A woman called police to say that a subject is using her credit card to send himself money through a cash app. A total of $762.19 was reported taken this way. A report was taken and a citation has been prepared to be served on the suspect the next time he comes to town.

3:48 p.m. 1000 block River Lane – A white GMC Yukon ran through a fence with damages estimated at $200. A report has been taken and the suspect vehicle has been identified.

5:35 p.m. 300 block South Federal – Tiedra Garcia, 28, Riverton was the driver of a vehicle which was stopped for no license plates. A routine check produced a Fremont County warrant for her arrest and she was taken into custody. Her passenger, Acharya Friday, 20, Fort Washakie also had a Fremont County warrant and she too was arrested. A search incident to Friday’s arrest produced a THC vape pipe and she was also charged with possession of marijuana.

6:06 p.m.700 block East Main at North Federal – A two-vehicle collision was reported between a pizza delivery vehicle and a blue Toyota passenger car. A report was taken.

7:56 p.m. 100 block South Federal – Alana Whiteman, 45, Ethete was the driver of a vehicle which was stopped for a traffic violation. Routine checks found that she had an active Riverton City warrant and she was arrested on that and also cited vor Expired Registration and NVDL.

December 2

1:37 p.m. 1200 block East Adams – Officers gained entry into a residence which was supposed to be unoccupied and found three individuals inside. All were checked for wants and two came back clear and were issued No Trespass notices. The third, Leah Lonebear, 42, Saint Stephens, was found to have Fremont County warrant and a Carbon County warrant and she was arrested on those and also charged with Interference as she had ignored officer’s commands when she was first contacted.

2:18 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A 32-year-old individual was contacted and was grumpy because the clerk would not cash his check without ID. Both he and the RP agreed he had not tried to commit an assault but had “stepped in” on the RP during the disagreement. A report was taken.

3:20 p.m. 400 block North 16th St. East – A blue 2022 Chevrolet was backing out of a driveway when the vehicle was struck by a north bound tan 2004 Honda. Moderate damage to both vehicles – A report was taken.

7:07 p.m. 200 block East Main in alley – Travis Lincoln, 40, Riverton was arrested for violations of his probation conditions at the request of Probation & Parole.

1-:23 p.m. 3118 Stinson Lane – A man was heard screaming for help. Rueben Behan, 37, Riverton was contacted and found to have an active Riverton City warrant for which he was arrested.

December 3

1:31 a.m. 100 block South Federal – A white 2004 GMC Yukon ran the flashing red light at Main where it intersects Federal Blvd and almost struck a south bound Riverton Police car in the process. When stopped, the driver was identified as Aspen Hebah, 21, Forth Washakie. Ms. Hebah displayed signs of intoxication and then failed the field sobriety tests and she was subsequently arrested for DWUI. Her passenger, Martin Brown, 21, Ethete was also arrested on a confirmed Fremont County warrant.

1:59a.m. 400 block Elizabeth Dr. – Cole Boyd, 28, Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery for having assaulted a 19-year-old household member.

2:12 a.m. College Hill Drive at North Hill St. – A woman way laying on the side of the street covered in snow. A report is pending.

5:27 a.m. 100 block South 5th Street East – A fight was reported. When officers arrived they contacted a 16-year-old Riverton boy who immediately yelled racial epithets at the officers and then took a swing at them. He was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .092, Interference and also on an active Fremont County warrant.

1:13 p.m. 700 block North Federal – A man who was repeatedly falling to the ground was contacted by officers who gave him a courtesy ride to the hospital for injuries he received in a fall.

5:19 p.m. 100 block West Jefferson Ave. – A man called police who said he had signed a rental agreement and paid $250 before realizing he had been scammed. A report was taken.

8:28 p.m. 600 block West Main Street – An owner called police asking for a stand-by while he evicted several people. Officers made contact with the room’s occupants and, after identifying them, found that Darwin Spoonhunter, 39, Arapahoe had a Riverton Warrant and Gayla Washington, 40, Arapahoe had two Fremont county warrants. Both were arrested on their warrants and Washington, was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine for which she was also charged.

December 4

4:57 a.m. 600 block Eagle Dr – Disorderly conduct alleged. An officer contacted two involved individuals and determined that the dispute had been verbal only. Routine checks on the two found that there was a Fremont County arrest warrant for Lakota Piper, 26, Ethete and he was taken into custody on that.