Riverton Police Weekend: Man Harassing Woman was stabbed; Juvenile Girl Detained, Twice

The Riverton Police Department Weekend report:

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

August 25

1:28 p.m. 100 block West Bell – Officers located Janelle Bell, 28, Riverton and arrested her on an active Fremont County warrant for failure to appear.

3:57 p.m. 900 block North Federal – A traffic collision was reported between a burgundy Ford Fusion and a gray Honda. A report is pending.

4:47 p.m. 800 block N. Federal – A male subject was reported stabbed in the alley behind McDonalds. Officers arrived on scene and found a 23-year-old with a stab wound to his lower right abdomen. After interviewing witness’ and those involved they found that the 23-year-old stabbing victim and been shooting a 33-year-old female numerous times with an Airsoft rifle at close range and when he wouldn’t stop she stabbed him in the abdomen causing a wound that was later determined to be superficial. The female had evidence of numerous Airsoft hit on her body. Investigation continues.

5:19 p.m. 100 block N. 10th East at East Fremont – Officers located a 13-year-old female juvenile and arrested her for MUI with a BAC of .239. She was later released to youth services.

6:52 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Darilyne Dodge, 38-year-old Arapahoe was the driver of a 1985 Gold Lincoln Town car which had been reported stolen out of Lander. When she was stopped she displayed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. She was subsequently arrested and charged with DWUI and Larceny of a vehicle.

7:22 p.m. 3000 Block College Hill Drive – Blaze Birdshead, 29, Ethete was arrested on two Fremont County warrants with a BAC of .204.

11:27 p.m. 1200 block Gasser Road – Lester Littlefield, 37, Riverton was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped for a minor traffic violation and routine checks found two Riverton City warrants for his arrest and he was taken into custody.

11:32 p.m. 300 block North Federal – A fight was reported. An Officer found no indication that anything physical had been involved in the dispute but the male half, Johny Fields, 42, Riverton did have a City warrant and he was arrested.

August 26

12:23 a.. 200 block North 10th St. East – Officer found Cole Walker, 24, Saint Stephens, sleeping in the reporting party’s Jeep pick up truck and arrested him for criminal entry. He also had a Fremont County arrest warrant.

2:30 a.m. 900 College View Dr – A 15-year-old Riverton girl was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .162. She was also charged with interference for resisting arrest and throwing her shoes at the officers. She was returned home.

6:43 p.m. 3000 block College Hill Dr. – This was the same 15-year-old female from the 2:30 a.m. call who had been returned to her home. Officers got a knife away from her and she again was arrested and again resisted arrest and was again charged with resisting and also charged with disturbance for her disruptive conduct in the apartment complex. This time she went to jail.

10:17 a.m. 200 block Mesquite Circle – The theft of a firearm was reported. A report is pending.

2:30 p.m. – A crash was reported between a dark gray 2017 Dodge Ram and a gray Ford Truck. There were no injuries or road blockage. A state crash report was required with major damage occurring.

5:53 p.m. 700 block North Federal – Officer contacted Warren Jorgenson, 56, Lander and arrested him on an active Riverton City warrant.

7:48 p.m. A fight was reported. ,Officers responded and ended up arresting Jeremiah Fightingbear, 24, Arapahoe on a Fremont County warrant and Brittany Spoonhunter, 35, Arapahoe on a Riverton City warrant.

9:32 p.m. 600 block South Federal – A Verbal domestic dispute between boyfriend and girlfriend was reported. The male half had thrown the car keys off of the road and left. Officers helped the lady find her keys so that she could leave.

August 27

11:50 a.m. Riverton City Park – Officers located three individuals and determined that they had assaulted a 43-year-old woman by kicking her causing minor injury. Riana Sittingeagle, 44-year-old from Riverton, Joshua Headley, 33-year-old transient, and Loni Warren, 42-year-old from Riverton were all cited for Battery. Warren had a Fremont County arrest warrant and she was taken into custody.

11:57 a.m. 2200 Rose Lane – A man called police with this story: A female sent the man nude photos and in return he sent the same to her. Now she is requesting money on a gift card or she’ll turn him in. A report is pending.

August 28

12:21 a.m. 800 block East Fremont – A woman called to report two people having sex in her driveway. When officers arrived, both individuals were fully clothed and were behaving themselves. They were moved along.