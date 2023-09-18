Riverton Police Weekend: Vandal Caught; Illegal Mushrooms Arrest; Aggressive Dog Shot

The Riverton Police Weekend Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

September 14

7:41 a.m. 300 block East Main – Vandalism – A rock was thrown through a window. A report is pending.

8:26 a.m. 2500 Academy Court, Wyoming Fire Academy – Threatening – A unknown caller said they were going to start fires at gas stations. A report is pending.

9:52 a.m. 900 block North Elm Street – Dog at Large – James Garnett was cited for dog at large as warnings had been issued on prior occasions.

10:02 a.m. 816 North Federal, City Hall – Property Destruction – A truck had both drivers side windows broken out while parked in the Riverton City Hall lot and after reviewing surveillance video of the incident, officers located Tyler Hitshew 27, Riverton several blocks away and identified him as the culprit. Hitshew was charged with felony vandalism in the amount of $1,080 and also charged with interference.

2:22 p.m . 700 block North Federal – Theft – A green wagon was taken from the front of the buslness. A report was made.

3:44 p.m. West Park Avenue – Fly By – A motorist passed a school bus with flashing red lights and a stop sign extended. The vehicle and owner have been identified and a report is pending.

7:58 p.m. Arapahoe Drive – Warrant Arrest – Jessica Hardcastle, 32, Baker, Montana was stopped for a minor traffic violation and initially provided a false name. The officer then determined her true identity through her tattoos. She was subsequently arrested on an active Fremont County warrant and was also charged with interference.

September 15

2:50 a.m. 2300 East Adams – Domestic Abuse – After an on scene investigation was conducted officers arrested Sharice Lajeuness, 32, Riverton for Domestic Battery and Dominic Babbington, 29-year-old for Battery for having assaulted a 25-year-old male house hold member leaving cuts and bruises and a bloody lip.

9:49 a.m. 600 block North Federal – Man sleeping in a parking lot – Officers contacted Patrick Arthur, 42, Riverton and found that he ha a Fremont county arrest warrant and took him into custody.

12:00 900 block East Adams – Cat shot with a pellet gun – The cat was taken to the vet in critical condition and a report was made.

12:42 p.m . Webbwood Road near Fremont Motors – A school bus was passed with its flashing lights on and stop sign extended at 3:37 p.m. the previous day. The vehicle has been identified and a report is pending.

1:00 100 block South 2nd East – Warrant Arrest – Artavious Arthur, 18 , Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County Warrant.

3:44 p.m. 1000 block East Roosevelt – Fraud – A cyber attack was reported on an individuals checking account, identity and banking. A report is pending.

6:08 p.m. Riverton Area – Attempt to Locate – A 56-year-old male missing out of South Dakota is possibly in the Riverton area – Report taken.

11:13 p.m. 100 block North Broadway – Fight – There was a fight between two males outside of the bar and then a third individual stepped in and held one of them down while the other started to kick him in the head. At this point a fourth individual stepped in and attempted to stop the altercation and he too was assaulted causing injury to his eye. Officers have identified all of those involved and investigation continues. In reviewing surveillance footage of the incident no weapons were observed.

September 16

12:02 a.m. – 2100 West Sunset – SageWest – Fight – A verbal argument blossomed into an assault when Canaan Lehman, 22, Sweeny, Texas struck a 23-year-old male in the head and neck three times. Lehman was cited for Assault.

12:15 a.m. Trespassing & Threatening – When officers contacted the reporting party she said she had not been threatened but the fellow had tried to sell her the knife. Franklin Lanier, 52, Riverton was located a short distance away on property he had previously been trespassed from and he was arrested for trespassing.

2:01 a.m. 500 block North Broadway – Fight – The fight was still in progress when officers arrived and Michaelyn Oldman, 31, Riverton and Joely Trosper, 24, Fort Washakie were both arrested for Fighting in Public. Trenton Friday 21, Lander, who had been watching the fight, was found to have a Fremont County warrant he too was arrested.

9:36 a.m. 816 North Federal, RPD – Citizen Assist – An 83-year-old male appeared at a business confused and did not know his name or where he was at The man was identified and his daughter was contacted.

12:30 p.m. South 8th Street East – Drugs – While investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle the officer saw illegal mushrooms in plain view on the console of a vehicle. Contact was made with Alexander Delgado, 28, Riverton and he was subsequently arrested for Possession of Illegal mushrooms and marijuana which was found to be in his possession.

12:41 p.m. Sioux Avenue – Property Destruction – Tires were slashed on a 1995 Saturn. A report is pending.

4:54 p .m. 500 block West Park – Warrant Arrest – Adelia Jenkins, 35, Arapahoe was arrested on a Riverton City warrant.

6:26 p.m. 100 block East Jackson – Cat Bite – A man attempted to catch a stray kitten and it bit him. The man got the kitten to calm down, and then decided to adopt it.

6:55 p.m. 500 block East Fremont – Theft – A blue 2008 FXD Harley Davidson motorcycle license #19-1923 was taken some time during the last three weeks. A report was taken and it was entered into NCIC.

7:52 p.m. Riverton Area – Abuse – A teenage girl reported she was being abused at home. An investigation into this had already begun from an earlier complaint.

9:58 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – Trespassing – Corey Hill, 29, Riverton was arrested for Trespassing.

10:22 p.m. City Park – Assault – 27-year-old female victim had been hit and kicked by a 33-year-old female who had left prior to officer’s arrival. A report was taken and a citation was issued to be served when she was found.

September 17 – 5:46 a.m. – 1500 block Redwood – Warrant Arrest – Officers were called back to the area at 0722 hours and located Lloyd Bissonette, 33, Riverton slumped over the wheel of a truck at that location. Routine check revealed he had a Fremont County warrant for probation revocation and he was arrested.

1:00 p.m. 500 block Stoner Circle – Vicious Animal – Complaints of two aggressive Pit Bulls. When officers arrived on scene one of the Pit Bulls was dead. Investigation revealed the following: The dogs had been loose in the neighborhood acting aggressively for a period of time when a 71 year old man had returned to his home in the area. He was not aware of the dogs and, according to witness’ statements, when he got out of his truck the dogs charged him and he shot one with a .22 pistol when it was about a foot away from him killing it. The dog’s owner was advised and indicated she understood and said she had no idea how the dogs had gotten loose.

1:21 p.m. 300 block North 6th West – Littering – Someone filled a dumpster with construction materials. A contractor in the area was notified and collected the materials.

10:01 p.m. 1900 block North Federal – Suspicious vehicles – The vehicles in question had apparently been doing “Burn outs” in the parking lot but had stopped prior to officer’s arrival. Drivers were identified and advised.