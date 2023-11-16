Riverton Police: Wallet Stolen while Helping Woman with Baby; Man driving Vehicle Without a Windshield Arrested for DUI

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

November 14

10:02 a.m. 800 block South Federal – A man in North Carolina called to report a bumper car hauler was stolen from a parking lot in Riverton. Officers investigated and located the trainer inside the parking lot. It was not stolen.

10:39 a.m. Great Plains IHS – An 18-year-old intoxicated male was claiming to have been assaulted and said he had a head injury. A report was made and a suspect identified.

12:29 p.m. 1200 West Main – A fellow said he was stopped at a stop sign west of town when a lady with a baby walked up to his car and asked for a ride. After he gave her a ride to Smith’s he found that his wallet with $228 in cash was missing from his vehicle. A report was taken.

2:25 p.m. 100 block West Monroe Ave. – The owner of dogs that were barking told an officer she would get bark collars for them.

4:08 p.m. 600 block North 2nd West – A caller complained that some kids were throwing potatoes at her house. An officer spoke with an 11-year-old boy and his father.

7:48 p.m. 900 block East Sunset – A 57-year-old man was asked to leave the business and suddenly developed chest pains. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

10:45 p.m.800 block North Federal – A man sleeping in his truck was contacted. He was just sleeping and he re-located elsewhere to continue his nap.

November 15

11:42 a.m. 1600 block North Federal – A loaner vehicle, identified as a 2010 Ford Fusion, has been gone for one month and there has not been any contact with the loaner in two weeks. Police determined it was a civil and not a criminal matter.

12:08 p.m 800 block North Federal – A man was passed out in a rest room and staff could not wake him up. Officers, however, did wake up the 34-year-old man who was then issued a no trespass order and escorted off of the property.

2:15 p.m. 1500 block South Federal – An Officer on routine patrol saw a southbound silver Kia without a windshield and made a traffic stop. After all was said and done the driver, Raymond Walker, 45, Riverton was charged with DWUI, DWUS, obstructed windshield, no child restraint, no registration and no insurance. Mister Walker also had a Fremont County arrest warrant. One of his passengers, Shaelynn Roman, 23, Saint Stephens also had a Fremont County warrant and she too was arrested.

2:45 p.m. 300 block North Federal – Carmen James, 56, Riverton was stopped for an equipment violation and found to have an active Fremont County arrest warrant for which she was taken into custody.

9:02 p.m. 2100 West Sunset Dr., SageWest Health – Amanda Sixfeathers, 32, Casper was arrested on two Fremont County warrants.

November 16

2:16 a.m. 300 block South 12th St. East -A woman was screaming asking people to call the cops. The 22-year-old female had a sprained ankle. EMS responded.