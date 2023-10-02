Riverton Police: Very Intoxicated Male taken to Hospital; Crash in RHS lot; Jaywalker Nearly Struck by Police Vehicle; Squatters found in vacant house

The Riverton Police report from the weekend

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

September 29

8:21 a.m. 1600 West Sunset Dr. – An assault was reported however it was was unfounded. Instead, a 65-year-old male did have a broken foot from an earlier incident and the officer gave him a courtesy ride to the hospital.

9:53 a.m. East Roosevelt Avenue – Due to a man’s apparent extreme intoxication Quinn Duran, 32, Saint Stephens was taken to the hospital where he was cleared medically at which point he was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of 0.478. The legal limit is 0.08.

11:42 a.m. 100 block South 2nd East – A fake $100 bill was reported. Video of the suspect was available.

12:35 p.m. 1700 block Concord Ave. – A fire was reported in a bathroom. It was the bathroom ceiling fan that caught fire. The RPD assisted the fire department at the scene.

2:14 p.m. 3500 block Riverside Dr. – A homeowner found a bullet hole on his residence. Unsure of when it happened. A report was taken.

3:34 p.m. 2001 West Sunset Dr., RHS – A two vehicle crash between at black Mazda and an older Chevy pickup was reported. A 17-year-old male driver of the Mazda was found to be at fault for excessive speed and cutting across lanes in the parking lot. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

5:28 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – – An Officer checked two individuals who were “Sleeping” in the Pershing street park and found that one of them, Julian Spoonhunter, 34-year-old Riverton had a Riverton City warrant and he was arrested with a BAC of .360.

7:07 p.m. 200 block West Main – A person was heard screaming. An Officer contacted Richelle Fox, 45, Riverton in the area and found that she had an active Riverton Municipal warrant and arrested her.

7:39 p.m. 1700 block North Federal -= Troy Gothard, 46, Riverton was cited for shoplifting

8:47 p.m. 200 block North 18th East – An Officer on patrol saw an individual later identified as Devin Senn, 30, Riverton sitting next to the roadway and upon further investigation found him to be intoxicated and arrested him for that offense.

9:57 p.m. 500 block North Federal – Deidray St Clair, 27, Riverton was contacted after he dashed across North Federal Blvd and was almost hit by a Riverton Police car whereupon he was found to have an active Riverton City warrant. He was arrested.

September 30

3:48 a.m. 500 block East Main Street – A 57-year-old male, when contacted, complained of heart pain and was given a courtesy ride to the hospital.

1:12 p.m. 300 block North Federal – A group of juveniles appeared to be intoxication. The juveniles were located and contacted and citations were issued: Memphis Eagle, 18, Riverton who claimed to have had “One beer” had a BAC of .237. A 13-year-old a girl had a BAC of .046 and a 17-year-old Riverton girl had a BAC 0f .163. All were cited and later released to responsible parties. The legal limit is 0.08.

3:10 p.m. 1500 block East Monroe – A man said he was threatened with a gun. Officers provided an assist to the FCSO on the call.

4:45 p.m. 800 block East Jackson – Officers located and identified Virgil Monroe, 58, Riverton and when routine checks revealed he had a Riverton City warrant they arrested him.

5:29 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – Video showed a male subject leave the store without paying for approximately $20 worth of items. A report was taken.

8:18 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – A woman left her dog in her motel room for 24 hours. The dog was detained in the office area and later taken the PAWS. It was a female Doberman mix.

9:53 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – An Officer conducted an extra patrol on a vacant house and saw signs of activity inside and investigated further. After all was said and done Aleeah Crispin,49, Ethete, Victoria Moss, 63, Ethete, Michelle Crispin, 44, Casper and Robert Willow 43, Riverton were all arrested for Criminal Entry and Benjamin Aragon, 37, Riverton was cited for Criminal Entry.

October 1

700 block Edith St. – Fight – When officers arrived on scene a fight was just breaking up. After interviewing those involved Charlyn Garcia, 22, Ethete and Ghenice Medicinecloud, 22, Riverton were each cited for Disturbance – Fighting in Public in Public

11:25 a.m. 800 block North 1st St. – A civil fraud was reported. The incident involved a $2,000 loan between two individuals.

6:22 p.m. 800 Independence Dr. at North 8th West – An Officer stopped to assist a FCSO deputy who was talking with Kurtys King, 45, Riverton and when it was determined he had a Riverton Municipal warrant he arrested him.

9:41 p.m. Riverton Post Office – Multiple people were passed out inside the post office lobby. They were moved along.

10:21 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – Donald Villa, 53, Riverton was cited for Urinating in Public in front of a woman with two kids.

October 2

2:13 a.m. 100 block South Federal – Officers on patrol recognized Marsha Blackburn, 36, Riverton who they knew had an active Riverton Municipal warrant and arrested her on that.

4:16 a.m. 100 block South Federal – Officers located the vehicle that had been the subject of a noise complaing and it’s occupants were identified. When routine checks were run it was found that two if them had warrants: Evelynn McLeod, 20, Arapahoe had a Fremont County warrant and 4 Riverton Municipal warrants and Jose Mendoza, 27, Arpahoe had a felony Fremont County warrant. They were both arrested.