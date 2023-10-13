Riverton Police: Vehicle Struck Pole; Shopliftings Reported

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

October 12

11:43 a.m. 816 North Federal, Municipal Court – Artissa Warren, 21, Kinnear was served a City Warrant in Riverton Municipal court.

12:26 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – Items stolen out of a purse. The purse had been turned in to lost and found but a check book, gift card and $80 was missing. A report was taken.

12:50 p.m. 900 block North Federal – A 2012 Ford Explorer hit a pole creating damage to the driver’s side door and rear panel. The RPD said the pole was okay.

1:15 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A wallet was stolen. The store has video of a man walking away with it at the pharmacy. A report is pending.

1:21 p.m. 1200 West Main – A shoplifting of batteries, markers and other items was reported. The store recovered the items and the suspect left in a black 4-door Chevy. A report is pending.

2:17 p.m. 1100 West Main – A suspect stole two pairs of Nike shoes valued at $208 and left on foot into Smith’s, A report is pending with a 21-year-old female listed as a suspect.

3:07 p.m. 2001 West Sunset, RHS – 14-year-old Riverton girl was transported to the hospital with an apparent drug overdose and her mother was notified.

4:12 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Two female subjects left without paying. A report is pending.

7:56 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A shoplifting was reported. A report is pending.

9:19 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A shoplifting was reported. A report is pending.

9:41 p.m. 1300 block Redwood – A report is pending on an apparent criminal entry to an apartment there.

9:46 p.m. 100 block South Federal – A person barged into a room dressed in all black. While investigating the above incident Joseph Leftbear, 32, Riverton was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and was cited for that.

October 13

2:45 a.m. 600 block Eagle Drive – While investigating a noise complaint, officers smelled marijuana smoke in the apartment and Gerald Smith, 62, Riverton admitted to having just used. He was cited for use of marijuana.