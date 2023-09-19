Riverton Police Tuesday Report: Fight Suspect Found Hiding in a Dumpster

The Riverton Police Report for 9/19

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

September 18

9:39 a.m. 2500 North Federal – A transient male indicated he was lost and asked for assistance. A citizen assist was provided.

10:58 a.m. Riverton area – A sexual assault was reported and an investigation was begun.

12:12 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A fraudulent check was received. A report was needed for reporting purposes.

12:45 p.m. 300 block North 10th East – A tow mirror was knocked off of a pickup by another vehicle or people overnight.

1:16 p.m. 1000 block East Main at South 11th Street – A vehicle stopped partially blocking a crosswalk and when pedestrians appeared he attempted to back up out of their way and struck a vehicle waiting behind him. Minor damage to rear of backing vehicle and no damage to the other vehicle.

2:10 p.m. 500 East Pershing – A man was laying down and in his own waste. The subject was transported to the hospital.

2:15 p.m. Cheyenne Ave. – A stolen report was taken on a 2020 blue Chevrolet Equinox and a suspect was named. The car was later located in Billings Montana but there are no details on the recovery.

5:49 p.m. 200 block North Federal – Officers located individuals reportedly involved in a fight nearby and after an on scene investigation arrested Clarinda Blackburn, 41, Riverton for Domestic Battery after it was determined she had hit a 69-year-old male family member in the face cutting him on the bridge of his nose.

10:01 p. m. 500 block North Federal – When officers arrived a fight was over but they did see s fellow dump a quantity of trash on the ground and when they tried to talk to him he fled. Trey Stinnette, 39, Riverton was later found hiding in a nearby dumpster and found to have a Fremont County arrest warrant for FTA on a DWUI. He was arrested on the warrant and was also charged with littering and Interference.

11:15 p.m. 2500 North Federal – A woman reported being bitten by a dog. An officer checked with the dog owner and determined the Husky/Shepherd mix was current on his shots. The victim, who had been bitten on her forearm, did not wish to press charges and a report was taken.

11:25 p.m. Riverton City Park -A woman claimed her sister assaulted here. Officers determined no assault had taken place and the reporting party said that she had called because she was mad that others had alcohol and she didn’t. Two of the individuals contacted were moved along but the third was too intoxicated to car for his own welfare. Trayton Washington, 22, Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication.