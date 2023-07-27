Riverton Police: Strong Winds break tree limbs, land on power lines and a house

July 26

7:56 p.m. 300 block East Washington – A caller reported someone may have broken in to the old City Hall building noting that a pair of sheer cutters were visible. The east facing door to the building had been forced open. The building was checked and there was no one iniside – A report was taken.

8:36 p.m. 1200 block Pinecrest – A complaint was received that a neighbor’s Corgis were barking all the time. The owner was contacted and he told an officer that he is in the process of buying bark collars for the dogs.

11:16 a.m. 1700 block North Federal – Arron C’Hair, 46, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication and he was also charged with Shoplifting. An almost empty $6.57 bottle of Listerine mouthwash was in his possession and which he admitted to having stolen from a nearby store.

11:59 a.m. 300 block North Broadway – Richard Vasco, 42, Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for Probation Revocation.

2:03 p.m. 1200 block North Federal – A call alleging fraud by someone who worked on a laptop computer was received. A report is pending.

2:53 p.m. 1300 bloc Aspen Drive – A tree branch was blown into a power line. The fire department responded.

3:00 p.m. 1000 block East Roosevelt Ave. – A call was received of a tree was blown onto some wires. The Fire Department responded and reported the tree fell on the house.

3:04 p.m. 200 block East Madison – High winds blew a broken tree branch onto a power line. The wind apparently knocked the branch off of the power line a bit later.

3:25 500 block North 16th East – Tree limbs fell on a power line due to strong winds. Police assisted the Fire Department and the electric company.

3:48 p.m. 1000 block East Jackson – A tree was blown over and onto a 2011 Hyundai passenger care. The owner was located and advised.

5:02 p.m. 2500 block Monroe Court – a 42-year-old male was cited for property destruction

6:50 p.m. 700 block North Federal – A report was received of multiple persons fighting, including on with a baseball bat – No bats were involved nor was there a fight when officers arrived. Three people who were involved were contacted and one admitted to having picked up a piece of pipe to “Defend herself” One of the other three, Whitehawk Sunrhodes, 18, Riverton was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .105.

7:02 p.m. 1400 block Pinecrest – A man was found to be unresponsive sitting in his chair, apparently due to cardiac arrest. The coroner was notified.

9:29 p.m. 800 block North Federal in the alley – Clement Eagle, 50, Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication.

July 27

Midnight – 300 block East Main, in the alley – A male subject was located behind the Acme Theatre acting disoriented. An 80-year-old man who suffers from dementia was identified and taken to his residence.

2:44 a.m. 600 block East Sunset – Trayton Washington, 22, Arapahoe passively resisted arrest and when finally awakened he was charged with that offense.

3:30 a.m. 200 block East Bell Ave. – Alicia Haas, 38, Riverton was cited for Barking Dog as she had been warned on five prior occasions for the same offense.

3:36 a.m. 400 block South 3rd Street East – Officers contacted John Amos, 39, Riverton and found him to be in physical control of a white 2017 Jeep. He failed the field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI.