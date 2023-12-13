Riverton Police: Stolen Checks from Idaho Cashed Locally; Woman Refused to get out vehicle; She had a Warrant, was Arrested

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

December 12

8:02 a.m. 1100 North Federal – The north side of a building was tagged with green spray paint. A report was taken.

8:41 a.m.600 block North Federal – A checkbook had apparently been stolen from a business in Nampa, Idaho and several local residents were forging them and then cashing them at a local business. A report was taken with suspects listed and total loss to date is $1,200.00.

8:59 a.m.100 block Apache Ave. – A male and a female were attempting to break into a unoccupied trailer. The subjects were located and advised and a report was taken.

11:04 a.m. Riverton area – A fellow who was in Kansas had called a local individual and left a threatening message. Officers took a report and contacted the individual in question and advised him to back off.

1:41 p.m. 900 block East Sunset Dr. – A caller complained of a man stalking her and calling her 25 times. A report is pending.

7:08 p.m. 300 block Spire Dr. – Officers responded to a drug use complaint and arrested Stephanie Clark, 32, Riverton for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

7:56 p.m. 816 North Federal, RPD – Lynae Hamilton, 28, Ethete was a passenger in a vehicle and refused to get out so the driver brought her to the Police Department and when the officers asked her to get out of the vehicle she still refused. Routine checks for wants were run and it was found that she had an active Riverton City warrant whereupon she was arrested and removed from the vehicle.

8:10 p.m. 500 block South Federal at East Monroe – A report is pending but involvements show that a white 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt which was reported stolen on 12/11 out of Riverton was located parked in the lot of a business south of town and recovered intact.

8:25 p.m. 700 block East Lincoln – An Officer on patrol checked on an individual who was sitting in a car which was parked on a car dealer’s lot and found that Donald Antelope, 33, Riverton had a Riverton Municipal warrant and arrested him.

December 13

1:30 a.m. 100 block North Broadway – An unruly customer was refusing to leave the business. Heather C’Hair, 32, Riverton was arrested for Disturbance and issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business. She also had an active Fremont County arrest warrant.