Riverton Police: Squatters found in Abandoned House; Minor Fire at Rehabilitation Home

October 27

7:36 a.m. 1000 block East Jackson – The occupants inside an abandoned residence initially blocked the doors and then allowed officers entry into the house. After all was said and done the following action was taken by officers: Cassandra Goggles, 51, Riverton, Cole Walker, 24, Saint Stephens and John Abeyta, 42, Ethete were all cited for Criminal Trespass and released at the scene. Deidray St Clair, 27, Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County FTA warrant and cited for Criminal Trespass, Javonn Lynch, 32, Riverton was arrested on 2 Fremont County warrants and cited for Criminal Entry and Andrea Yellowbear, 43, was arrested on three Riverton FTA warrants and cited for Criminal Entry.

10:12 a.m. 900 East Sunset – The hotel notified police that a firearm was lift inside a room along with a bag of Kratom. A report is pending.

10:52 a.m.1200 West Main Street – An older male pushed a cart full of items out of the store wearing a dark green hoodie and black shorts. The store has video footage. A report was taken and the vehicle has been identified. The victim business will provide a list of stolen items after they check their records.

11:05 a.m. 400 East Main Street – A review of video footage from two days ago revealed a shoplifting of a bottle of of cologne valued at $14. A report was taken.

2:41 p.m. 1300 block Redwood Drive – Two boys were reported as runaways. A report was taken and a 14-year-old Riverton boy returned home later while the 15 year old brother is still missing and has been entered into NCIC.

5:44 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A subject was reported to have shoplifted items from the toy aisle. One arrest was reported, but no details provided.

October 28

1:32 a.m. Ashley Avenue – After several traffic violations were observed William Groesbeck, 25, Arapahoe was pulled over and failed subsequent field sobriety tests. He was arrested for DWUI and a later breath sample at the Police Department indicated a BAC of .165.

3:46 a.m. South Federal – A woman was giving a person when she stopped to go into a store. When she came back, the vehicle was gone. It was later located in a field off of 17 Mile Road with all of its contents intact. The vehicle was returned to its owner.

4:08 a.m. 501 East Main, Post Office – Two subjects were sleeping in the post office. They were moved along.

6:58 a.m.1000 block Forrest Drive – Wind River Rehabilitation – A rack of clothes was placed too close to a heater and the clothes caught on fire. The fire sprinkler system in that room was activated and there was damage only to the clothes. No one was evacuated from the center.

4:02 p.m. 100 block South 2nd Street – Officers contacted Shawn Antelope, 30, Ethete and arrested him on a Fremont County warrant and Nichole Yellowplume, 38, Riverton and arrested her on a Riverton City warrant. Both of these individuals were linked to an assault which had occurred earlier and they were both cited for Battery for having assaulted a 32 -year-old male earlier on the other side of town.

5:37 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – Officers located Troy Gothard, 46, Riverton nearby and he matched the given description of a man who was stumbling inside the store. He was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .265. In addition he was charged with Trespassing as he had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on an earlier occasion and he also had an active Fremont County warrant

5:48 plm. 100 Cathedral Dr. at Riverview Road – A vehicle vs deer crash was reported. A report has been initiated.

October 29

2:51 a.m. 2600 block Peck Avenue, CWC – An Officer found several subjects in a dorm room who had been drinking and cited Jaymon Shoyo, 19, Fort Washakie for MUI with a BAC of .117 and Medallyon Yellowbear, 19, Ethete for MUI with a BAC of .091. Kanenyn Guina, 18, Riverton was cited for MUI with a BAC of .261 and arrested for Interference/Resisting

9:43 a.m. 1700 North Federal Blvd. – A shoplifting was reported with the suspect having fled on Webbwood Road. A report is pending.