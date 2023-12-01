Riverton Police: Shoplifter abandoned $826 worth of goods and ran when caught

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

November 30

8:55 a.m. 1100 block Major Avenue – Police were requested for a client having problems inside the building.

11:38 a.m. 200 block North Federal – RPD assisted the Wyoming Department of Revenue during a cigarette confiscation.

12:51 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – Store employees at Walmart recognized an individual who had been involved in earlier shoplifting incidents pushing a shopping cart full of unpaid items out of the store. When they confronted him he abandoned the cart in the parking lot and ran. The cart was recovered along with $826.93 worth of merchandise and a report was taken with charges pending against the suspect.

1:43 p.m. 500 block West Main St. – The original call was for a fight between two people but responding officers found no evidence of that when they arrived. A routine check for wants produced two Riverton City warrants for Adelia Jenkins, 35, Arapahoe and she was arrested.

2:01 p.m. 800 block East Sunset at North Federal – A Toyota Camry did a fly by on a school bus while it was stopped and the lights were flashing. A report is pending and the license plate of the suspect vehicle was caught on video.

2:39 p.m. 600 block North Broadway – A caller reported being a victim of Cyberfraud. A report is pending.

2:55 p.m. 300 block North Federal – A customer attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill but failed. A report is pending and surveillance footage will be reviewed when it comes available. The fake $100 bill was placed into evidence.

7:09 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – While investigating another unrelated incident officers made contact with a number of individuals who were sitting in a car in a motel parking lot. Further investigation produced a large amount of drug paraphernalia to include at least 12 pipes of the type used to consume illegal drugs and a number of bags containing methamphetamine residue. Alexia Bell, 21, Riverton was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance: Methamphetamine and, due to the fact that there were two infant children in the car, felony Endangering Children. Auburn Bell, 24 , Riverton was charged with possession of methamphetamine. The children were released to a relative.

December 1

3:49 a.m. 501 East Main, US Post Office – A subject was found sleeping by the postal lockers and was moved along.