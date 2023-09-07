Riverton Police Report: Aggressive Juvenile Arrested; Car Struck Transformer causing Power Outage; Dog bit Police Officer

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

September 4

1:29 p.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive – A 19-year-old female was contacted and had taken pills. Officer stood by with her until EMS arrived for transport to the hospital.

9:10 p.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive – A caller reported a lot of yelling and crying. When officers arrived to sort the situation out a 17-year-old Riverton boy was aggressive towards them and all others on scene and was arrested for MUI. When he was searched incident to arrest a quantity of marijuana was found on his person and he was also charged with that. He was later released to a guardian.

9:49 p.m. East Fremont at North Broadway – A large group of people were reported walking in the street. Officers contacted those involved and one of them, April Badhawk, 41, Ethete was arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant.

September 5

8:31 a.m. 1200 West Main – Rastacia Monroe, 19, Riverton was cited for shoplifting $31.61 worth of hair spray from a local store and was issued a no trespass notice for the involved business. She also had an active Riverton City warrant and was arrested for that.

9:08 a.m. 1900 North Federal – Officers contacted a man sleeping in a parking lot. The individual and identified him as Gary Antelope, 48, Riverton and when they found that he had an active Riverton City warrant he was arrested.

11:11 a.m. 1200 West Main – Brian Rhodes, 24, Riverton was cited for shoplifting $46.00 worth of cough medicine.

September 5

12:52 p.m. 300 block Spire Drive – A loud flight was reported. Officers made contact with those involved and routine checks for wants found that one of them, Desiree Duran, 33, Ethete had a Riverton City warrant and she was arrested.

2:52 p.m. Pure Gas Road on the Bike Path – A male and a female were reportedly fighting. An Officer contacted those involved and after talking with them and reviewing video footage of the incident arrested Jaylee Sittingeagle, 28, Arapahoe for Domestic Battery after it was determined that she had shoved and kicked a 42-year-old male.

3:27 p.m. 300 block North Federal – A Shoplifting was reported. A bag of FUNYUNS and a liter of PEPSI was taken. The suspect was last seen headed south on Federal – A report is pending and the suspect vehicle has been identified.

4:58 p.m. – 4200 Airport Road – A situation developed where a person was threatening staff with physical harm. No arrests were shown and a report is pending.

6:00 p.m. 1400 block West Main – Steven Amos, 51, Riverton was located and arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of 0.411.

6:03 p.m. 1400 block West Park – A male subject was harassing a woman and her dog. A report is pending.

7:33 p.m. 300 block Antelope Dr. – A report was called in about someone being violent. Officers found no signs of anything physical having occurred but the older half, Angel Burson, 20, Riverton was found to have five Fremont County warrants and she was arrested.

11:34 p.m. 800 block West Monroe at Peak Dr. – A 75 year-old lady driving a white 2015 Dodge van swerved to miss the family dog which had run in front of her and she struck a pole with a transformer causing minor damage to the van. Rocky Mountain Power advised that power was out to multiple residences in the area for a period of time.

September 6

9:17 a.m. 2001 West Sunset, RHS – A tobacco problem was reported at the high school. A report is pending.

12:18 p.m. – 1200 West Main – Jade Addision, 23, Riverton and a 17-year-old Riverton boy were both cited for shoplifting several food items from the store. They and another 15-year-old youth who was with them and was not cited were all issued No Trespass notices for the involved business.

1:04 p.m. 700 block West Fremont – A woman was reported breaking things in a home. When the responding officer tried to talk to Daneka McKim, 33, Cheyenne about the vandalism she ran and had to be chased down. She was then arrested and charged with Vandalism and Resisting Arrest. During the incident the officer was bitten on the leg by her dog which broke the skin. The dog was current on his rabies shot and was taken to PAWS.

4:34 p.m. 2300 block Garnet Dr. – A civil issue over a Dachshund was reported. To avoid future misunderstandings a 44-year-old male was issued a No Trespass notice for the involved residence.

5:08 p.m. 500 block Big Bend – A motorist struck a large metal object that fell out of a truck in front of him and ran over it, puncturing something and causing a fluid leak. A report was taken.

8:07 p.m. 100 block South Federal – A woman received a call from her mother saying her boyfriend was about to kill her. The 41-year-old female was upset and crying when officers arrived but did not wish to speak with them about the incident. She left with her daughter who was asked to have her mother get back with the RPD if she changed her mind about telling what had happened to her.