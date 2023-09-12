Riverton Police: Overdose Victim Revived with Narcan

The Riverton Police Department Report Weekend Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

September 8

11:03 a.m. 1600 block East Lincoln Street – A $300 value firearm was reported missing. A report is pending.

2:52 p.m. 840 Major Avenue, RMS – A drug use ticket was requested by a School Resource Office. A report is pending.

6:57 p.m. North 3rd East at East Pershing – A driver blinded by the sun crashed into a parked vehicle. A RPD report said a white 2011 Ford Ranger was wetbound, was blinded when he turned on his windshield wipers, drifted to the right and struck a blue 2006 Ford F-250.

8:55 p.m. 800 block North Ponte Circle – A woman called saying her sister is refusing to return her laptop. An officer contacted the other sister who refused to allow her sibling to retrieve her property, she refused to retrieve it and then closed the door in the officers face.

September 9

6:16 a.m. 200 block East Monroe – A car up on blocks with the tires removed was sprayed with Graffiti, again and the license plates were removed. Damage in excess of $1,000. Officers were unable to either locate or identify the vehicle’s owner

10:07 a.m. Navaho Avenue – Samuel Teran, 29, Riverton was arrrested for Domestic Battery for striking a 32-year-old female household member in the face and causing her nose and mouth to bleed.

3:25 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Walmart – The store was evacuated after received a telephoned bomb threat. The building was cleared. Nothing suspicious was found.

6:19 p.m. 500 block North 1st. – A simple assault was reported on the playground at Ashgrove School. An officer said it was a spat between two eleven year old boys. Both boys and their parents were talked to.

8:26 p.m. 100 block South 5th East – A female subject was reported to be unresponsive and CPR had begun. her Officers administered a dose of NARCAN to her who then came around and was able to identify herself. She was then taken to the hospital for a possible drug overdose by EMS..

September 10

1:47 p.m. 1300 block East Main – Wesley Saxton, 68, Riverton was arrested on a three day hold for Probation and Parole.

6:28 p.m. Riverton City Park, East Side – A caller reported a man pulled on firearm on him. Officers located a 30. who matched the given description and he produced an unloaded BB pistol which he admitted to having displayed when several individuals had tried to take his bike. His story checked out with witness’ and he was advised.

7:36 p.m. 800 block South Federal – Malcolm Whiteplume, 33, Saint Stephens was arrested on a Riverton City warrant.